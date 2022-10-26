What Did They Earn? | World Supercross Purse Payouts - Full Series

So, how much did the World Supercross series payout to the 44 riders that participated this weekend? Well, we've got the answers you seek below. Before we jump into it though, here are some notes that could effect what riders were paid but are different in each riders/teams situation. Meaning, we can't accurately add them to the table below.

The Teams Decide What The Riders Are Paid

The purse money is actually paid to each team based on their riders finishes. It's then up to the teams to decide in contract how to disperse these funds amongst their riders. We've heard some riders went to the series on little-to-no salary terms with their teams but receive all the purse money for their finishing positions. Other riders told us they have a salary / show-up money in their contracts per race they attend but in turn don't receive the full purse for the positions they finished. We've heard anything from the team taking 10% off-the-top, to as high as 30%...or even some riders who got all base pay and no purse. On top of that, we've had two riders confirmed they're required to give 10% of their earnings to their mechanic in this series.

Not All Riders Are Paid The Same

Outside of some riders receiving salaries from their teams, which we don't have full access to so we can't list it...two riders in the field are widely reported to have been given direct payments from the series promoters, SX Global, in a form of start money. These two riders are Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, who are rumored to be getting between $200,000-$250,000 per race they attend, before their purse money they score.

Team Riders VS Wildcards

Lastly, wildcards such as Eli Tomac, Jack Burnell, Dylan Walsh, Kyle Webster, Hayden Melross, Rhys Budd, Dylan Crawford, and Dylan Woodcock are paid differently than the other riders in the series. Being that wildcards are only racing that one race per-season (typically in their home region) and aren't tied to a team, they're paid directly. Instead of the funds first going to a team, then to the rider.

Below we've built out tables representing the riders payouts per their scored position in each class and we've also built out a table representing how that purse is actually paid to the teams first, showing what the "team earned" before dispersing to the riders. Remember, the teams and riders aren't both paid by the series. The series pays the team the purse, then the team decides how to pass that onto the riders. The purse list for the riders is a representation of what they earned their teams for those positions.

World Supercross Team Purse Payouts as Earned by Rider's Finishing Positions

Position Team Name Cardiff WSX Class Cardiff SX2 Class Melbourne WSX Class Melbourne SX2 Class Total 1. Honda Genuine $32,450 $5,620 $37,350 $15,600 $91,020 2. Rick Ware Racing $11,700 $16,880 $42,450 $17,360 $88,390 3. MotoConcepts $35,000 $9,280 $35,000 $4,590 $83,870 4. Wildcard Riders $42,850 $1,950 $6,450 $2,160 $53,410 5. BUD Racing $14,350 $13,440 $7,350 $8,680 $43,820 6. CDR Yamaha $11,850 $4,670 $10,050 $8,750 $35,320 7. GSM Yamaha $7,100 $8,680 $7,600 $3,300 $26,680 8. NILS Honda $10,850 $1,530 $12,050 $1,870 $26,300 9. FXR ClubMX $4,900 $2,160 $13,500 $4,200 $24,760 10. PMG Suzuki $5,850 $3,970 $3,900 $2,320 $16,040 11. MDK Motorsports $3,100 $1,820 $4,300 $1,170 $10,390

Total purse combining WSX and SX2 class = $250,000

World Supercross Class (WSX) Purse Payouts

(Riders with * are wildcards, so their purse payouts goes directly to the riders and isn't paid to a team)

(Riders with ** are estimations as we're not sure if they receive payment when they aren't scored in the mains)

Position Rider Name Cardiff Melbourne Total 1. Ken Roczen $30,000 $30,000 $60,000 2. Joey Savatgy $8,400 $40,000 $48,400 3. Eli Tomac* $40,000 $0 $40,000 4. Vince Friese (tied) $20,000 $15,000 $35,000 4. Justin Brayton (tied) $15,000 $20,000 $35,000 6. Josh Hill $10,000 $8,400 $18,400 7. Cedric Soubeyras $9,000 $4,050 $13,050 8. Cade Clason $2,650 $10,000 $12,650 9. Jordi Tixier $3,500 $9,000 $12,500 10. Angelo Pellegrini $7,350 $3,050 $10,400 11. Dean Wilson $2,450 $7,350 $9,800 12. Adrien Escoffier $5,350 $3,300 $8,650 13. Anthony Bourdon $3,050 $5,350 $8,400 14. Thomas Ramette $4,050 $2,250 $6,300 15. Ryan Breece $3,300 $2,450 $5,750 15. Grant Harlan $2,250 $3,500 $5,750 17. Fredrik Noren $3,800 $1,850 $5,650 18. Hayden Melross* $0 $3,800 $3,800 19. Luke Clout** $1,850 $1,650** $3,500 20. Jack Brunell* (tied) $2,850 $0 $2,850 21. Jackson Richardson (tied) $0 $2,850 $2,850 22. Kyle Webster* $0 $2,650 $2,650 23. Justin Starling (tied) $2,050 $0 $2,050 23. Alex Ray (tied) $0 $2,050 $2,050 25. Chad Reed** $1,650** $0 $1,650 26. Josh Grant** (tied) $1,450** $0 $1,650 26. Joel Wightman** (tied) $0 $1,450** $1,450

Total WSX class purse: $180,000 per round ($360,000 for season)

Supercross 2 (SX2) Class Purse Payouts

(Riders with * are wildcards, so their purse payouts goes directly to the riders and isn't paid to a team)

Position Rider Name Cardiff Melbourne Total 1. Shane McElrath $16,000 $16,000 $32,000 2. Chris Blose $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 3. Max Anstie $3,600 $12,000 $15,600 4. Mitch Oldenburg (tied) $8,000 $4,000 $12,000 4. Aaron Tanti (tied) $4,000 $8,000 $12,000 6. Carson Brown $6,000 $1,280 $7,280 7. Wilson Todd $2,020 $3,600 $5,620 8. Maxime Desprey $2,680 $2,020 $4,700 9. Phil Nicoletti $1,120 $3,220 $4,340 10. Matt Moss $1,440 $2,680 $4,320 11. Derek Kelley $3,220 $880 $4,100 12. Henry Miller $880 $1,360 $2,240 13. Dilan Schwartz $750 $1,440 $2,190 14. Lorenzo Camporese $980 $1,200 $2,180 15. Jace Owen $1,040 $980 $2,020 16. Cole Seely $1,280 $590 $1,870 17. Justin Bogle $1,200 $620 $1,820 18. Kyle Chisholm $670 $750 $1,420 19. Dylan Walsh* $1,360 $0 $1,360 20. Thomas Do $550 $670 $1,220 21. Derek Drake $620 $550 $1,170 22. Dylan Crawford* $0 $1,120 $1,120 23. Rhys Budd* $0 $1,040 $1,040 24. Dylan Woodcock* $590 $0 $590

Total SX2 class purse: $70,000 per round ($140,000 for season)