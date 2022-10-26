What Did They Earn? | World Supercross Purse Payouts - Full Series

- Bike Checks
So, how much did the World Supercross series payout to the 44 riders that participated this weekend? Well, we've got the answers you seek below. Before we jump into it though, here are some notes that could effect what riders were paid but are different in each riders/teams situation. Meaning, we can't accurately add them to the table below.
The purse money is actually paid to each team based on their riders finishes. It's then up to the teams to decide in contract how to disperse these funds amongst their riders. We've heard some riders went to the series on little-to-no salary terms with their teams but receive all the purse money for their finishing positions. Other riders told us they have a salary / show-up money in their contracts per race they attend but in turn don't receive the full purse for the positions they finished. We've heard anything from the team taking 10% off-the-top, to as high as 30%...or even some riders who got all base pay and no purse. On top of that, we've had two riders confirmed they're required to give 10% of their earnings to their mechanic in this series.
Outside of some riders receiving salaries from their teams, which we don't have full access to so we can't list it...two riders in the field are widely reported to have been given direct payments from the series promoters, SX Global, in a form of start money. These two riders are Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, who are rumored to be getting between $200,000-$250,000 per race they attend, before their purse money they score.
Lastly, wildcards such as Eli Tomac, Jack Burnell, Dylan Walsh, Kyle Webster, Hayden Melross, Rhys Budd, Dylan Crawford, and Dylan Woodcock are paid differently than the other riders in the series. Being that wildcards are only racing that one race per-season (typically in their home region) and aren't tied to a team, they're paid directly. Instead of the funds first going to a team, then to the rider.
Below we've built out tables representing the riders payouts per their scored position in each class and we've also built out a table representing how that purse is actually paid to the teams first, showing what the "team earned" before dispersing to the riders. Remember, the teams and riders aren't both paid by the series. The series pays the team the purse, then the team decides how to pass that onto the riders. The purse list for the riders is a representation of what they earned their teams for those positions.
If you're viewing this on a mobile device, you can swipe over to see all the data on our tables.
|Position
|Team Name
|Cardiff WSX Class
|Cardiff SX2 Class
|Melbourne WSX Class
|Melbourne SX2 Class
|Total
|1.
|Honda Genuine
|$32,450
|$5,620
|$37,350
|$15,600
|$91,020
|2.
|Rick Ware Racing
|$11,700
|$16,880
|$42,450
|$17,360
|$88,390
|3.
|MotoConcepts
|$35,000
|$9,280
|$35,000
|$4,590
|$83,870
|4.
|Wildcard Riders
|$42,850
|$1,950
|$6,450
|$2,160
|$53,410
|5.
|BUD Racing
|$14,350
|$13,440
|$7,350
|$8,680
|$43,820
|6.
|CDR Yamaha
|$11,850
|$4,670
|$10,050
|$8,750
|$35,320
|7.
|GSM Yamaha
|$7,100
|$8,680
|$7,600
|$3,300
|$26,680
|8.
|NILS Honda
|$10,850
|$1,530
|$12,050
|$1,870
|$26,300
|9.
|FXR ClubMX
|$4,900
|$2,160
|$13,500
|$4,200
|$24,760
|10.
|PMG Suzuki
|$5,850
|$3,970
|$3,900
|$2,320
|$16,040
|11.
|MDK Motorsports
|$3,100
|$1,820
|$4,300
|$1,170
|$10,390
Total purse combining WSX and SX2 class = $250,000
(Riders with * are wildcards, so their purse payouts goes directly to the riders and isn't paid to a team)
(Riders with ** are estimations as we're not sure if they receive payment when they aren't scored in the mains)
|Position
|Rider Name
|Cardiff
|Melbourne
|Total
|1.
|Ken Roczen
|$30,000
|$30,000
|$60,000
|2.
|Joey Savatgy
|$8,400
|$40,000
|$48,400
|3.
|Eli Tomac*
|$40,000
|$0
|$40,000
|4.
|Vince Friese (tied)
|$20,000
|$15,000
|$35,000
|4.
|Justin Brayton (tied)
|$15,000
|$20,000
|$35,000
|6.
|Josh Hill
|$10,000
|$8,400
|$18,400
|7.
|Cedric Soubeyras
|$9,000
|$4,050
|$13,050
|8.
|Cade Clason
|$2,650
|$10,000
|$12,650
|9.
|Jordi Tixier
|$3,500
|$9,000
|$12,500
|10.
|Angelo Pellegrini
|$7,350
|$3,050
|$10,400
|11.
|Dean Wilson
|$2,450
|$7,350
|$9,800
|12.
|Adrien Escoffier
|$5,350
|$3,300
|$8,650
|13.
|Anthony Bourdon
|$3,050
|$5,350
|$8,400
|14.
|Thomas Ramette
|$4,050
|$2,250
|$6,300
|15.
|Ryan Breece
|$3,300
|$2,450
|$5,750
|15.
|Grant Harlan
|$2,250
|$3,500
|$5,750
|17.
|Fredrik Noren
|$3,800
|$1,850
|$5,650
|18.
|Hayden Melross*
|$0
|$3,800
|$3,800
|19.
|Luke Clout**
|$1,850
|$1,650**
|$3,500
|20.
|Jack Brunell* (tied)
|$2,850
|$0
|$2,850
|21.
|Jackson Richardson (tied)
|$0
|$2,850
|$2,850
|22.
|Kyle Webster*
|$0
|$2,650
|$2,650
|23.
|Justin Starling (tied)
|$2,050
|$0
|$2,050
|23.
|Alex Ray (tied)
|$0
|$2,050
|$2,050
|25.
|Chad Reed**
|$1,650**
|$0
|$1,650
|26.
|Josh Grant** (tied)
|$1,450**
|$0
|$1,650
|26.
|Joel Wightman** (tied)
|$0
|$1,450**
|$1,450
Total WSX class purse: $180,000 per round ($360,000 for season)
(Riders with * are wildcards, so their purse payouts goes directly to the riders and isn't paid to a team)
|Position
|Rider Name
|Cardiff
|Melbourne
|Total
|1.
|Shane McElrath
|$16,000
|$16,000
|$32,000
|2.
|Chris Blose
|$12,000
|$6,000
|$18,000
|3.
|Max Anstie
|$3,600
|$12,000
|$15,600
|4.
|Mitch Oldenburg (tied)
|$8,000
|$4,000
|$12,000
|4.
|Aaron Tanti (tied)
|$4,000
|$8,000
|$12,000
|6.
|Carson Brown
|$6,000
|$1,280
|$7,280
|7.
|Wilson Todd
|$2,020
|$3,600
|$5,620
|8.
|Maxime Desprey
|$2,680
|$2,020
|$4,700
|9.
|Phil Nicoletti
|$1,120
|$3,220
|$4,340
|10.
|Matt Moss
|$1,440
|$2,680
|$4,320
|11.
|Derek Kelley
|$3,220
|$880
|$4,100
|12.
|Henry Miller
|$880
|$1,360
|$2,240
|13.
|Dilan Schwartz
|$750
|$1,440
|$2,190
|14.
|Lorenzo Camporese
|$980
|$1,200
|$2,180
|15.
|Jace Owen
|$1,040
|$980
|$2,020
|16.
|Cole Seely
|$1,280
|$590
|$1,870
|17.
|Justin Bogle
|$1,200
|$620
|$1,820
|18.
|Kyle Chisholm
|$670
|$750
|$1,420
|19.
|Dylan Walsh*
|$1,360
|$0
|$1,360
|20.
|Thomas Do
|$550
|$670
|$1,220
|21.
|Derek Drake
|$620
|$550
|$1,170
|22.
|Dylan Crawford*
|$0
|$1,120
|$1,120
|23.
|Rhys Budd*
|$0
|$1,040
|$1,040
|24.
|Dylan Woodcock*
|$590
|$0
|$590
Total SX2 class purse: $70,000 per round ($140,000 for season)