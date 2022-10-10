Toggle

How much cash did the riders of WSX take home?

ML512
10/10/2022 8:55 AM

What Did They Earn? | World Supercross Purse Payouts - Round 1

So, how much did the World Supercross series payout to the 44 riders that participated this weekend? Well, we've got the answers you seek below. Before we jump into it though, here are some notes that could effect what riders were paid but are different in each riders/teams situation. Meaning, we can't accurately add them to the table below.

The Teams Decide What The Riders Are Paid

The purse money is actually paid to each team based on their riders finishes. It's then up to the teams to decide in contract how to disperse these funds amongst their riders. We've heard some riders went to the series on little-to-no salary terms with their teams but receive all the purse money for their finishing positions. Other riders told us they have a salary / show-up money in their contracts per race they attend but in turn don't receive the full purse for the positions they finished. We've heard anything from the team taking 10% off-the-top, to as high as 30%. On top of that, we've had two riders confirmed they're required to give 10% of their earnings to their mechanic in this series.

Not All Riders Are Paid The Same

Outside of some riders receiving salaries from their teams, which we don't have full access to so we can't list it...two riders in the field are widely reported to have been given direct payments from the series promoters, SX Global, in a form of start money. These two riders are Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, who are rumored to be getting between $200,000-$250,000 per race they attend, before their purse money they score.

Team Riders VS Wildcards

Lastly, wildcards such as Eli Tomac, Jack Burnell, Dylan Walsh, and Dylan Woodcock are paid differently than the other riders in the series. Being that wildcards are only racing that one race per-season (typically in their home region) and aren't tied to a team, they're paid directly. Instead of the funds first going to a team, then to the rider. 

Below we've built out tables representing the riders payouts per their scored position in each class and we've also built out a table representing how that purse is actually paid to the teams first, showing what the "team earned" before dispersing to the riders. Remember, the teams and riders aren't both paid by the series. The series pays the team the purse, then the team decides how to pass that onto the riders. The purse list for the riders is a representation of what they earned their teams for those positions.

World Supercross Team Purse Payouts as Earned by Rider's Finishing Positions

If you're viewing this on a mobile device, you can swipe over to see all the data on our tables.

Position Team Name Cardiff WSX Class Cardiff SX2 Class Melbourne WSX Class Melbourne SX2 Class Total
1. Wildcard Riders $42,850 $1,950 $44,800
2. MotoConcepts $35,000 $9,280 $44,280
3. Honda Genuine $32,450 $5,620 $38,070
4. Rick Ware Racing $11,700 $16,880 $28,580
5. BUD Racing $14,350 $13,440 $27,790
6. CDR Yamaha $11,850 $4,670 $16,520
7. GSM Yamaha $7,100 $8,680 $15,780
8. NILS Honda $10,850 $1,530 $12,380
9. PMG Suzuki $5,850 $3,970 $9,820
10. FXR ClubMX $4,900 $2,160 $7,060
11. MDK Motorsports $3,100 $1,820 $4,920

Total purse combining WSX and SX2 class = $250,000

World Supercross Class (WSX) Purse Payouts

(Riders with * are wildcards, so their purse payouts goes directly to the riders and isn't paid to a team)

(Riders with ** are estimations as we're not sure if they receive payment when they aren't scored in the mains)

Position Rider Name Cardiff Melbourne Total
1. Eli Tomac* $40,000 $40,000
2. Ken Roczen $30,000 $30,000
3. Vince Friese $20,000 $20,000
4. Justin Brayton $15,000 $15,000
5. Josh Hill $10,000 $10,000
6. Cedric Soubeyras $9,000 $9,000
7. Joey Savatgy $8,400 $8,400
8. Angelo Pellegrini $7,350 $7,350
9. Adrien Escoffier $5,350 $5,350
10. Thomas Ramette $4,050 $4,050
11. Fredrik Noren $3,800 $3,800
12. Jordi Tixier $3,500 $3,500
13. Ryan Breece $3,300 $3,300
14. Anthony Bourdon $3,050 $3,050
15. Jack Brunell* $2,850 $2,850
16. Cade Clason $2,650 $2,650
17. Dean Wilson $2,450 $2,450
18. Grant Harlan $2,250 $2,250
19. Justin Starling $2,050 $2,050
20. Luke Clout $1,850 $1,850
21. Chad Reed** $1,650 $1,650
22. Josh Grant**
 $1,450 $1,450

Total WSX class purse: $180,000

Supercross 2 (SX2) Class Purse Payouts

(Riders with * are wildcards, so their purse payouts goes directly to the riders and isn't paid to a team)

Position Rider Name Cardiff Melbourne Total
1. Shane McElrath $16,000 $16,000
2. Chris Blose $12,000 $12,000
3. Mitch Oldenburg $8,000 $8,000
4. Carson Brown $6,000 $6,000
5. Aaron Tanti $4,000 $4,000
6. Max Anstie $3,600 $3,600
7. Derek Kelley $3,220 $3,220
8. Maxime Desprey $2,680 $2,680
9. Wilson Todd $2,020 $2,020
10. Matt Moss $1,440 $1,440
11. Dylan Walsh* $1,360 $1,360
12. Cole Seely $1,280 $1,280
13. Justin Bogle $1,200 $1,200
14. Phil Nicoletti $1,120 $1,120
15. Jace Owen $1,040 $1,040
16. Lorenzo Camporese $980 $980
17. Henry Miller $880 $880
18. Dilan Schwartz $750 $750
19. Kyle Chisholm $670 $670
20. Derek Drake $620 $620
21. Dylan Woodcock* $590 $590
22. Thomas Do $550 $550

Total SX2 class purse: $70,000

