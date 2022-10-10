What Did They Earn? | World Supercross Purse Payouts - Round 1

- Bike Checks
How much cash did the riders of WSX take home?
So, how much did the World Supercross series payout to the 44 riders that participated this weekend? Well, we've got the answers you seek below. Before we jump into it though, here are some notes that could effect what riders were paid but are different in each riders/teams situation. Meaning, we can't accurately add them to the table below.
The purse money is actually paid to each team based on their riders finishes. It's then up to the teams to decide in contract how to disperse these funds amongst their riders. We've heard some riders went to the series on little-to-no salary terms with their teams but receive all the purse money for their finishing positions. Other riders told us they have a salary / show-up money in their contracts per race they attend but in turn don't receive the full purse for the positions they finished. We've heard anything from the team taking 10% off-the-top, to as high as 30%. On top of that, we've had two riders confirmed they're required to give 10% of their earnings to their mechanic in this series.
Outside of some riders receiving salaries from their teams, which we don't have full access to so we can't list it...two riders in the field are widely reported to have been given direct payments from the series promoters, SX Global, in a form of start money. These two riders are Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, who are rumored to be getting between $200,000-$250,000 per race they attend, before their purse money they score.
Lastly, wildcards such as Eli Tomac, Jack Burnell, Dylan Walsh, and Dylan Woodcock are paid differently than the other riders in the series. Being that wildcards are only racing that one race per-season (typically in their home region) and aren't tied to a team, they're paid directly. Instead of the funds first going to a team, then to the rider.
Below we've built out tables representing the riders payouts per their scored position in each class and we've also built out a table representing how that purse is actually paid to the teams first, showing what the "team earned" before dispersing to the riders. Remember, the teams and riders aren't both paid by the series. The series pays the team the purse, then the team decides how to pass that onto the riders. The purse list for the riders is a representation of what they earned their teams for those positions.
If you're viewing this on a mobile device, you can swipe over to see all the data on our tables.
|Position
|Team Name
|Cardiff WSX Class
|Cardiff SX2 Class
|Melbourne WSX Class
|Melbourne SX2 Class
|Total
|1.
|Wildcard Riders
|$42,850
|$1,950
|$44,800
|2.
|MotoConcepts
|$35,000
|$9,280
|$44,280
|3.
|Honda Genuine
|$32,450
|$5,620
|$38,070
|4.
|Rick Ware Racing
|$11,700
|$16,880
|$28,580
|5.
|BUD Racing
|$14,350
|$13,440
|$27,790
|6.
|CDR Yamaha
|$11,850
|$4,670
|$16,520
|7.
|GSM Yamaha
|$7,100
|$8,680
|$15,780
|8.
|NILS Honda
|$10,850
|$1,530
|$12,380
|9.
|PMG Suzuki
|$5,850
|$3,970
|$9,820
|10.
|FXR ClubMX
|$4,900
|$2,160
|$7,060
|11.
|MDK Motorsports
|$3,100
|$1,820
|$4,920
Total purse combining WSX and SX2 class = $250,000
(Riders with * are wildcards, so their purse payouts goes directly to the riders and isn't paid to a team)
(Riders with ** are estimations as we're not sure if they receive payment when they aren't scored in the mains)
|Position
|Rider Name
|Cardiff
|Melbourne
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac*
|$40,000
|$40,000
|2.
|Ken Roczen
|$30,000
|$30,000
|3.
|Vince Friese
|$20,000
|$20,000
|4.
|Justin Brayton
|$15,000
|$15,000
|5.
|Josh Hill
|$10,000
|$10,000
|6.
|Cedric Soubeyras
|$9,000
|$9,000
|7.
|Joey Savatgy
|$8,400
|$8,400
|8.
|Angelo Pellegrini
|$7,350
|$7,350
|9.
|Adrien Escoffier
|$5,350
|$5,350
|10.
|Thomas Ramette
|$4,050
|$4,050
|11.
|Fredrik Noren
|$3,800
|$3,800
|12.
|Jordi Tixier
|$3,500
|$3,500
|13.
|Ryan Breece
|$3,300
|$3,300
|14.
|Anthony Bourdon
|$3,050
|$3,050
|15.
|Jack Brunell*
|$2,850
|$2,850
|16.
|Cade Clason
|$2,650
|$2,650
|17.
|Dean Wilson
|$2,450
|$2,450
|18.
|Grant Harlan
|$2,250
|$2,250
|19.
|Justin Starling
|$2,050
|$2,050
|20.
|Luke Clout
|$1,850
|$1,850
|21.
|Chad Reed**
|$1,650
|$1,650
|22.
|Josh Grant**
|$1,450
|$1,450
Total WSX class purse: $180,000
(Riders with * are wildcards, so their purse payouts goes directly to the riders and isn't paid to a team)
|Position
|Rider Name
|Cardiff
|Melbourne
|Total
|1.
|Shane McElrath
|$16,000
|$16,000
|2.
|Chris Blose
|$12,000
|$12,000
|3.
|Mitch Oldenburg
|$8,000
|$8,000
|4.
|Carson Brown
|$6,000
|$6,000
|5.
|Aaron Tanti
|$4,000
|$4,000
|6.
|Max Anstie
|$3,600
|$3,600
|7.
|Derek Kelley
|$3,220
|$3,220
|8.
|Maxime Desprey
|$2,680
|$2,680
|9.
|Wilson Todd
|$2,020
|$2,020
|10.
|Matt Moss
|$1,440
|$1,440
|11.
|Dylan Walsh*
|$1,360
|$1,360
|12.
|Cole Seely
|$1,280
|$1,280
|13.
|Justin Bogle
|$1,200
|$1,200
|14.
|Phil Nicoletti
|$1,120
|$1,120
|15.
|Jace Owen
|$1,040
|$1,040
|16.
|Lorenzo Camporese
|$980
|$980
|17.
|Henry Miller
|$880
|$880
|18.
|Dilan Schwartz
|$750
|$750
|19.
|Kyle Chisholm
|$670
|$670
|20.
|Derek Drake
|$620
|$620
|21.
|Dylan Woodcock*
|$590
|$590
|22.
|Thomas Do
|$550
|$550
Total SX2 class purse: $70,000
Moto_Geek
10/10/2022 11:44 AM
Like Happy Gilmore.. alright.. so I'm win some money either way to save granny's house.. I welcome more SX racing. Some people so bitter for the first WSX, but it will improve. Glitches will get worked out. Was pleasantly surprised the race was on FS1 on Xfinity