We Ride Coty Schock’s Supercross Bike: FXR/Chaparral/Honda CRF250R

Riding race bikes is always fun. You get to feel the results, firsthand, of countless hours of work and dollars spent to build a machine that can compete at the highest level. The FXR/Chaparral/Honda Racing team put together a great bike and they share some of their secrets with us while we shake down their race machine. Press play and check it out!





FXR/Chaparral/Honda CRF250R Parts List:

Honda: 2021 Honda CRF250R, OEM parts supply, works Nissin front brake calipers and oversized fuel tanks.

XPR Motorsports: Engine package R&D, complete engine build, ECU tuning, and servicing of engines.

Enzo Racing: Kit KYB PSF1 air forks and KYB shock, testing, and service work.

Pirelli: MX32 Mid-Soft front tire and MX32 Mid-Hard rear tire.

Motul: 5w40 300V oil, chainlube, chainclean, Shine-N-Go, Helmet wash, Moto Wash, and more.

Evans: Coolant

ERA Moto: Graphics kit and design consulting.

Yoshimura: Complete RS-9T titanium exhaust systems and refurbish/service work.

Rekluse: Torq-drive manual clutch system.

Pro Taper: Fuzion handlebars, grips, front and rear sprockets, SELA holeshot device.

GUTS: Custom seat covers and lightweight Phantom seat foam.

X-Trig: ROCS Tech 22mm triple clamps with Flex Fit bar mounts

Works Chassis Lab: Stiff upper aluminum engine mount and carbon fiber front engine mounts.

Renegade: SX4 Pro race fuel.

Dubya USA: Wheel assemblies and services.

RK chains: MXZ4 Chains.

HAAN: Hub supplier.

Excel: Black Takagasko rims.

G2 Ergonomics: +10% throttle cam and tube.

ZETA: Aluminum hardware, front brake line clamp, engine plugs, and more hard parts.

Superlite Technologies: Titanium hardware.

UFO: Plastic kits and stadium plate.

Boyesen: Water pump.

ARC: Brake levers and clutch perch with levers.

Raptor: Apex footpegs

Pro-X: Wear items, hard parts, OEM replacement parts.

TwinAir: Air filters, cages, radiator mesh, and wash covers.

Galfer USA: Brake rotors and brake pads.




