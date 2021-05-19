Toggle

We Ride Coty Schock’s Supercross Bike: FXR/Chaparral/Honda CRF250R

This supercross machine is an incredible bike that you could own (minus factory caliper) if your pockets are deep enough.

Riding race bikes is always fun. You get to feel the results, firsthand, of countless hours of work and dollars spent to build a machine that can compete at the highest level. The FXR/Chaparral/Honda Racing team put together a great bike and they share some of their secrets with us while we shake down their race machine. Press play and check it out!


FXR/Chaparral/Honda CRF250R Parts List:

  • Honda: 2021 Honda CRF250R, OEM parts supply, works Nissin front brake calipers and oversized fuel tanks.
  • XPR Motorsports: Engine package R&D, complete engine build, ECU tuning, and servicing of engines.
  • Enzo Racing: Kit KYB PSF1 air forks and KYB shock, testing, and service work.
  • Pirelli: MX32 Mid-Soft front tire and MX32 Mid-Hard rear tire.
  • Motul: 5w40 300V oil, chainlube, chainclean, Shine-N-Go, Helmet wash, Moto Wash, and more.
  • Evans: Coolant
  • ERA Moto: Graphics kit and design consulting.
  • Yoshimura: Complete RS-9T titanium exhaust systems and refurbish/service work.
  • Rekluse: Torq-drive manual clutch system.
  • Pro Taper: Fuzion handlebars, grips, front and rear sprockets, SELA holeshot device.
  • GUTS: Custom seat covers and lightweight Phantom seat foam.
  • X-Trig: ROCS Tech 22mm triple clamps with Flex Fit bar mounts
  • Works Chassis Lab: Stiff upper aluminum engine mount and carbon fiber front engine mounts.
  • Renegade: SX4 Pro race fuel.
  • Dubya USA: Wheel assemblies and services.
  • RK chains: MXZ4 Chains.
  • HAAN: Hub supplier.
  • Excel: Black Takagasko rims.
  • G2 Ergonomics: +10% throttle cam and tube.
  • ZETA: Aluminum hardware, front brake line clamp, engine plugs, and more hard parts.
  • Superlite Technologies: Titanium hardware.
  • UFO: Plastic kits and stadium plate.
  • Boyesen: Water pump.
  • ARC: Brake levers and clutch perch with levers.
  • Raptor: Apex footpegs
  • Pro-X: Wear items, hard parts, OEM replacement parts.
  • TwinAir: Air filters, cages, radiator mesh, and wash covers.
  • Galfer USA: Brake rotors and brake pads.

