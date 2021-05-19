We Ride Coty Schock’s Supercross Bike: FXR/Chaparral/Honda CRF250R

Riding race bikes is always fun. You get to feel the results, firsthand, of countless hours of work and dollars spent to build a machine that can compete at the highest level. The FXR/Chaparral/Honda Racing team put together a great bike and they share some of their secrets with us while we shake down their race machine. Press play and check it out!
FXR/Chaparral/Honda CRF250R Parts List:
Honda: 2021 Honda CRF250R, OEM parts supply, works Nissin front brake calipers and oversized fuel tanks.
XPR Motorsports: Engine package R&D, complete engine build, ECU tuning, and servicing of engines.
Enzo Racing: Kit KYB PSF1 air forks and KYB shock, testing, and service work.
Pirelli: MX32 Mid-Soft front tire and MX32 Mid-Hard rear tire.
Motul: 5w40 300V oil, chainlube, chainclean, Shine-N-Go, Helmet wash, Moto Wash, and more.
Evans: Coolant
ERA Moto: Graphics kit and design consulting.
Yoshimura: Complete RS-9T titanium exhaust systems and refurbish/service work.
Rekluse: Torq-drive manual clutch system.
Pro Taper: Fuzion handlebars, grips, front and rear sprockets, SELA holeshot device.
GUTS: Custom seat covers and lightweight Phantom seat foam.
X-Trig: ROCS Tech 22mm triple clamps with Flex Fit bar mounts
Works Chassis Lab: Stiff upper aluminum engine mount and carbon fiber front engine mounts.
Renegade: SX4 Pro race fuel.
Dubya USA: Wheel assemblies and services.
RK chains: MXZ4 Chains.
HAAN: Hub supplier.
Excel: Black Takagasko rims.
G2 Ergonomics: +10% throttle cam and tube.
ZETA: Aluminum hardware, front brake line clamp, engine plugs, and more hard parts.
Superlite Technologies: Titanium hardware.
UFO: Plastic kits and stadium plate.
Boyesen: Water pump.
ARC: Brake levers and clutch perch with levers.
Raptor: Apex footpegs
Pro-X: Wear items, hard parts, OEM replacement parts.
TwinAir: Air filters, cages, radiator mesh, and wash covers.
Galfer USA: Brake rotors and brake pads.