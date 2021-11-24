Toggle

WATCH: Haiden Deegan's Custom Painted Alpinestars Tech 10s

Jealous...very jealous of young Haiden Deegan at the moment. We want a pair!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 392 72 1888 413 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 504 11107 1 671 120 26

ML512
11/24/2021 7:27 AM

WATCH: Haiden Deegan's Custom Painted Alpinestars Tech 10s

Vital MX's Take: We're quite jealous of the young Dangerboy Deegan at the moment! He just posted up one of coolest pieces of custom gear we've seen in a while, a set of custom painted boots by Instagram's Michael J Kicks (is that his real name!? We have no clue!). There's a little behind the scenes video in Michael's post, showing a bit of the work and how he does about it.

Michael J Kick's Post:

Haiden Deegan's Post:

Related: Alpinestars Haiden Deegan
Alpinestars Haiden Deegan
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest