Vital Stats: 2019 Supercross Championship, Part 1

Straight forward stats from the first three rounds of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
450 Rider
1. Blake Baggett (1)
1. Justin Hill (1)
1. Marvin Musquin (1)
450 Manufacturer
1. KTM (2)
2. Suzuki (1)
250 Rider
1. Dylan Ferrandis (2)
2. Adam Cianciarulo (1)
250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (2)
2. Kawasaki (1)
450 Rider
1. Ken Roczen (1)
1. Justin Barcia (1)
1. Marvin Musquin (1)
1. Justin Brayton (1)
450 Manufacturer
1. Honda (2)
2. Yamaha (1)
3. KTM (1)
250 Rider
1. Adam Cianciarulo (2)
2. RJ Hampshire (1)
2. Colt Nichols (1)
250 Manufacturer
1. Kawasaki (2)
2. Honda (1)
2. Yamaha (1)
450 Rider
1. Carlen Gardner (1)
1. Eli Tomac (1)
1. Ben Lamay (1)
450 Manufacturer
1. Honda (2)
2. Kawasaki (1)
250 Rider
1. Bradley Lionnet (1)
1. Enzo Lopes (1)
1. Mitchell Harrison (1)
250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (2)
2. Suzuki (1)
450 Rider
1. Ken Roczen (2)
2. Dean Wilson (1)
2. Cooper Webb (1)
2. Eli Tomac (1)
450 Manufacturer
1. Honda (2)
2. Husqvarna (1)
2. KTM (1)
2. Kawasaki (1)
250 Rider
1. Adam Cianciarulo (2)
1. Colt Nichols (2)
3. Shane McElrath (1)
250 Manufacturer
1. Kawasaki (2)
1. Yamaha (2)
3. KTM (1)
450 Rider
1. Ken Roczen (2)
1. Eli Tomac (2)
3. Justin Barcia (1)
3. Blake Baggett (1)
3. Jason Anderson (1)
3. Cooper Webb (1)
3. Marvin Musquin (1)
450 Manufacturer
1. KTM (3)
2. Kawasaki (2)
2. Honda (2)
4. Yamaha (1)
4. Husqvarna (1)
450 Energy Drink
1. Red Bull (4)
2. Monster Energy (3)
3. 51 Fifty Energy (1)
3. Rockstar Energy (1)
450 Goggle Brand
1. Oakley (3)
2. Scott (2)
2. Fox Racing (2)
2. 100% (2)
450 Helmet Brand
1. Bell (3)
2. Fox Racing (2)
2. Airoh (2)
4. Arai (1)
4. Fly Racing (1)
450 Gear Brand
1. Alpinestars (4)
2. Fox Racing (2)
2. Thor MX (2)
4. Fly Racing (1)
450 Boot Brand
1. Alpinestars (7)
2. Fox Racing (2)
250 Rider
1. Colt Nichols (3)
1. Shane McElrath (3)
3. Dylan Ferrandis (2)
4. Adam Cianciarulo (1)
250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (5)
2. KTM (3)
3. Kawasaki (1)
250 Energy Drink
1. Monster Energy (6)
2. Red Bull (3)
250 Goggle Brand
1. 100% (5)
2. Oakley (3)
3. Scott (1)
250 Helmet Brand
1. Bell (6)
2. Troy Lee Designs (3)
250 Gear Brand
1. Thor MX (5)
2. Troy Lee Designs (3)
3. Fox Racing (1)
250 Boot Brand
1. Alpinestars (8)
2. Fox Racing (1)
450 Rider
1. Justin Barcia (1)
1. Cooper Webb (1)
1. Blake Baggett (1)
450 Manufacturer
1. KTM (2)
2. Yamaha (1)
450 Energy Drink
1. Monster Energy (1)
1. Red Bull (1)
1. 51 Fifty Energy (1)
450 Goggle Brand
1. Scott (2)
2. 100% (1)
450 Helmet Brand
1. Bell (1)
1. Fly Racing (1)
1. Arai (1)
450 Gear Brand
1. Alpinestars (1)
1. Fly Racing (1)
1. Thor MX (1)
450 Boot Brand
1. Alpinestars (3)
250 Rider
1. Colt Nichols (1)
1. Adam Cianciarulo (1)
1. Shane McElrath (1)
250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (1)
1. Kawasaki (1)
1. KTM (1)
250 Energy Drink
1. Monster Energy (2)
2. Red Bull (1)
250 Goggle Brand
1. 100% (1)
1. Scott (1)
1. Oakley (1)
250 Helmet Brand
1. Bell (2)
2. Troy Lee Designs (1)
250 Gear Brand
1. Thor MX (1)
1. Troy Lee Designs (1)
1. Fox Racing (1)
250 Boot Brand
1. Alpinestars (2)
2. Fox Racing (1)
450 Rider
1. Ken Roczen (19)
2. Cooper Webb (15)
3. Eli Tomac (14)
3. Dean Wilson (14)
5. Jason Anderson (9)
6. Justin Barcia (6)
7. Blake Baggett (3)
450 Manufacturer
1. Husqvarna (23)
2. Honda (19)
3. KTM (18)
4. Kawasaki (14)
5. Yamaha (6)
250 Rider
1. Colt Nichols (32)
2. Adam Cianciarulo (23)
3. Shane McElrath (8)
4. Dylan Ferrandis (5)
250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (37)
2. Kawasaki (23)
3. KTM (8)
BAPT48
1/25/2019 12:04 AM
With the inconsistency of many riders this year, I would like to see who has the best average finish.
USA
1/24/2019 6:56 PM
Cool, I will appreciate this especially when looking back.
If I could recommend anything, I think a link to which riders are wearing which combinations of gear brands (all in one spot or chart) would have interest as well. I guess that’s already mostly in the official Silly Season content you guys put out though.
I think it would go with the data-junkie vibe here quite well. I think there’s tons of potential here to be a long-lasting go-to source for details on specific championships going forward.