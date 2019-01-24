Toggle

Vital Stats: 2019 Supercross Championship, Part 1 2

Straight forward stats from the first three rounds of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/24/2019 2:50 PM

Vital Stats: 2019 Supercross Championship, Part 1

Top Qualifier:

450 Rider
1. Blake Baggett (1)
1. Justin Hill (1)
1. Marvin Musquin (1)

450 Manufacturer
1. KTM (2)
2. Suzuki (1)

250 Rider
1. Dylan Ferrandis (2)
2. Adam Cianciarulo (1)

250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (2)
2. Kawasaki (1)

Heat Race Wins:

450 Rider
1. Ken Roczen (1)
1. Justin Barcia (1)
1. Marvin Musquin (1)
1. Justin Brayton (1)

450 Manufacturer
1. Honda (2)
2. Yamaha (1)
3. KTM (1)

250 Rider
1. Adam Cianciarulo (2)
2. RJ Hampshire (1)
2. Colt Nichols (1)

250 Manufacturer
1. Kawasaki (2)
2. Honda (1)
2. Yamaha (1)

LCQ Wins:

450 Rider
1. Carlen Gardner (1)
1. Eli Tomac (1)
1. Ben Lamay (1)

450 Manufacturer
1. Honda (2)
2. Kawasaki (1)

250 Rider
1. Bradley Lionnet (1)
1. Enzo Lopes (1)
1. Mitchell Harrison (1)

250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (2)
2. Suzuki (1)

Main Event Holeshots:

450 Rider
1. Ken Roczen (2)
2. Dean Wilson (1)
2. Cooper Webb (1)
2. Eli Tomac (1)

450 Manufacturer
1. Honda (2)
2. Husqvarna (1)
2. KTM (1)
2. Kawasaki (1)

250 Rider
1. Adam Cianciarulo (2)
1. Colt Nichols (2)
3.  Shane McElrath (1)

250 Manufacturer
1. Kawasaki (2)
1. Yamaha (2)
3. KTM (1)

Main Event Podiums:

450 Rider
1. Ken Roczen (2)
1. Eli Tomac (2)
3. Justin Barcia (1)
3. Blake Baggett (1)
3. Jason Anderson (1)
3. Cooper Webb (1)
3. Marvin Musquin (1)

450 Manufacturer
1. KTM (3)
2. Kawasaki (2)
2. Honda (2)
4. Yamaha (1)
4. Husqvarna (1)

450 Energy Drink
1. Red Bull (4)
2. Monster Energy (3)
3. 51 Fifty Energy (1)
3. Rockstar Energy (1)

450 Goggle Brand
1. Oakley (3)
2. Scott (2)
2. Fox Racing (2)
2. 100% (2)

450 Helmet Brand
1. Bell (3)
2. Fox Racing (2)
2. Airoh (2)
4. Arai (1)
4. Fly Racing (1)

450 Gear Brand
1. Alpinestars (4)
2. Fox Racing (2)
2. Thor MX (2)
4. Fly Racing (1)

450 Boot Brand
1. Alpinestars (7)
2. Fox Racing (2)

250 Rider
1. Colt Nichols (3)
1. Shane McElrath (3)
3. Dylan Ferrandis (2)
4. Adam Cianciarulo (1)

250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (5)
2. KTM (3)
3. Kawasaki (1)

250 Energy Drink
1. Monster Energy (6)
2. Red Bull (3)

250 Goggle Brand
1. 100% (5)
2. Oakley (3)
3. Scott (1)

250 Helmet Brand
1. Bell (6)
2. Troy Lee Designs (3)

250 Gear Brand
1. Thor MX (5)
2. Troy Lee Designs (3)
3. Fox Racing (1)

250 Boot Brand
1. Alpinestars (8)
2. Fox Racing (1)

Main Event Wins:

450 Rider
1. Justin Barcia (1)
1. Cooper Webb (1)
1. Blake Baggett (1)

450 Manufacturer
1. KTM (2)
2. Yamaha (1)

450 Energy Drink
1. Monster Energy (1)
1. Red Bull (1)
1. 51 Fifty Energy (1)

450 Goggle Brand
1. Scott (2)
2. 100% (1)

450 Helmet Brand
1. Bell (1)
1. Fly Racing (1)
1. Arai (1)

450 Gear Brand
1. Alpinestars (1)
1. Fly Racing (1)
1. Thor MX (1)

450 Boot Brand
1. Alpinestars (3)

250 Rider
1. Colt Nichols (1)
1. Adam Cianciarulo (1)
1. Shane McElrath (1)

250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (1)
1. Kawasaki (1)
1. KTM (1)

250 Energy Drink
1. Monster Energy (2)
2. Red Bull (1)

250 Goggle Brand
1. 100% (1)
1. Scott (1)
1. Oakley (1)

250 Helmet Brand
1. Bell (2)
2. Troy Lee Designs (1)

250 Gear Brand
1. Thor MX (1)
1. Troy Lee Designs (1)
1. Fox Racing (1)

250 Boot Brand
1. Alpinestars (2)
2. Fox Racing (1)

Laps Led: 

450 Rider
1. Ken Roczen (19)
2. Cooper Webb (15)
3. Eli Tomac (14)
3. Dean Wilson (14)
5. Jason Anderson (9)
6. Justin Barcia (6)
7. Blake Baggett (3)

450 Manufacturer
1. Husqvarna (23)
2. Honda (19)
3. KTM (18)
4. Kawasaki (14)
5. Yamaha (6)

250 Rider
1. Colt Nichols (32)
2. Adam Cianciarulo (23)
3. Shane McElrath (8)
4. Dylan Ferrandis (5)

250 Manufacturer
1. Yamaha (37)
2. Kawasaki (23)
3. KTM (8)

The Latest