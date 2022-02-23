Toggle

Vital Poll: Team RMATVMC vs. Team Tedder

Both teams are on the outgoing KTM 450 platform.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 302 3 333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/setup 15 31 33 116 1

Klinger
2/23/2022 5:41 PM

Vital Poll: Team RMATVMC vs. Team Tedder

Here we are looking at two satellite teams in the the 450 class, both on KTM 450 SX-Fs. We have the number 12 of Shane McElrath and the number 751 of Josh Hill. Sadly, Hill is on the mend from a gnarly crash at A3. Be sure to scroll down to the bottom to cast your vote. 

Photo
Photo

The first major difference in the motor department is the exhaust, with RMATV going with FMF and Tedder going with Akro. And two wildly different header lengths. Hinson clutch for Rocky and no clutch sponsor at Tedder. Both have polished brake pedals and RM has an orange frame and black coated cases while Tedder when with a black frame. Lastly Shane runs his brake pedal super high!

Photo
Photo

FMF vs. Akrapovic. While this photos isn't apples to apples, the Akro muffler is much shorter. 

Photo
Photo

Both rockin' the REP suspension link. 

Photo
Photo

Shane runs the ASV levers and RM has ODI for controls, where Hill has a stock lever and Renthal controls. RM has a 3D printed master cylinder cover and Tedder has carbon fiber. 

Photo
Photo

Some extra support for the RM bike's fork guard. 

Photo
Photo

Both have REP as their suspension tuners. The RM bike has a Tamer holeshot device where Tedder runs WP/Kite setup. 

Photo
Photo

The only difference in the Xtrig ROCS triple clamps is the color. 

Photo
Photo

Both rocking Brembo brakes and the same rotor but different calipers. Plus different axles.

Photo
Photo

RM uses Twisted Development to tune the motors as designated by the 'TD' etched in the cylinder. Same Kite slave cylinder for the clutch, stock engine hangers, Tedder's being black. RM runs Dirt Tricks sprockets front and rear, Tedder is Renthal. 

Photo
Photo

Seat Concepts vs. SDG USA seats. 

Photo
Photo

RM has stock pegs with Tedder running Nihilo. 

Team RMATVMC Extras

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Team Tedder Extras

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Vital MX Poll

Vital Poll: Team RMATVMC vs. Team Tedder

View Results

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest