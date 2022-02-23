Vital Poll: Team RMATVMC vs. Team Tedder

Here we are looking at two satellite teams in the the 450 class, both on KTM 450 SX-Fs. We have the number 12 of Shane McElrath and the number 751 of Josh Hill. Sadly, Hill is on the mend from a gnarly crash at A3. Be sure to scroll down to the bottom to cast your vote.

The first major difference in the motor department is the exhaust, with RMATV going with FMF and Tedder going with Akro. And two wildly different header lengths. Hinson clutch for Rocky and no clutch sponsor at Tedder. Both have polished brake pedals and RM has an orange frame and black coated cases while Tedder when with a black frame. Lastly Shane runs his brake pedal super high!

FMF vs. Akrapovic. While this photos isn't apples to apples, the Akro muffler is much shorter.

Both rockin' the REP suspension link.

Shane runs the ASV levers and RM has ODI for controls, where Hill has a stock lever and Renthal controls. RM has a 3D printed master cylinder cover and Tedder has carbon fiber.

Some extra support for the RM bike's fork guard.

Both have REP as their suspension tuners. The RM bike has a Tamer holeshot device where Tedder runs WP/Kite setup.

The only difference in the Xtrig ROCS triple clamps is the color.

Both rocking Brembo brakes and the same rotor but different calipers. Plus different axles.

RM uses Twisted Development to tune the motors as designated by the 'TD' etched in the cylinder. Same Kite slave cylinder for the clutch, stock engine hangers, Tedder's being black. RM runs Dirt Tricks sprockets front and rear, Tedder is Renthal.

Seat Concepts vs. SDG USA seats.

RM has stock pegs with Tedder running Nihilo.

