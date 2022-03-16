Vital Poll: Pro Circuit Kawasaki vs Star Yamaha

Here are two factory-level 250F race bikes from the top teams in that class. We have the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F of Nate Thrasher and the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 of Jo Shimoda. Be sure to scroll down to the bottom to cast your vote for which bike you think is the best!

Both of these beasts have a lot going on in the engine department... PC obviously uses plenty of Pro Circuit parts and makes their own clutch cover. The dimpled brake pedal bolt is cool. On the Star bike, the biggest unique piece is the electric external water cooler.

PC has had similar engine hangers for years, even with the previous gen chassis. The Star is using ti while PC is steel.

Up front, they are both going with Ti engine mounts. Man, those are purdy.

Which fork lower's do you think look better, teal or black?

Factory fork caps, PC is on Showa while Star sticks with KYB.

Carbon skid plates all around. From this angle you can also see the difference in thickness in the engine mounts.

Both teams want a quick visual reference of running temp, just in two different spots.

Seats.

PC has some super trick billet Ti foot pegs and a little pivot protector and Star has the open Raptor Ti pegs.

Similar front brake set up with safety wire to match.

PC has a carbon guard and vent holes in the piston, Star has a plastic guard and is running safety wire on the spokes.

Even the brake cable guide is aftermarket.

Pro Circuit Extras

Star Yamaha Extras