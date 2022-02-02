Toggle

Vital Poll: Red Bull KTM vs. TLD Red Bull GASGAS 1

Factory vs. Factory | Red Bull vs. Red Bull | 450 vs. 450

Klinger
2/2/2022 6:00 AM

Vital Poll: Red Bull KTM vs. TLD Red Bull GASGAS

Here we are looking at old vs. new, really. The Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F of Cooper Webb is all new this year and the TLD Red Bull GASGAS MC 450F of Justin Barcia is the former chassis that both of these machines were on last year. This is actually our first look at a true comparison of these machines. Don't forget to scroll all the way to the bottom to vote for your favorite machine!

The main difference we can see here is the different Akrapovic headers. Last year's 'on top' resonance chamber versus the trapezoidal 'in line' resonance chamber. Plus the new Akro skid plate has more side coverage on the KTM.

Outgoing vs. incoming Akro mufflers. The new one obviously has a different shape but it also seems to be shorter overall. And KTM's side panels are getting smaller every year. 

At some of the rounds last year, Cooper's bike had solid "split" clamps that were made to look like the split factory triple clamps you can buy from KTM Hard Parts, but they were not split. Now, on this new bike, they actually are split, top and bottom, but they are different than last year's split clamps. You can see the difference when looking at the bolts on Barcia's clamps. 

Barcia runs carbon engine hangers while Coop sticks with aluminum. We haven't seen the official production model yet so we are not sure if these hangers are the stock shape or not. 

These Acerbis front disk guards are new and the same for both bikes. You can also see that both teams run special axles that accept a half inch drive rather than needing a socket. 

You can see a different seat profile on the new bike and a new way of securing the seat. Just one bolt up front, rather than one long one in the back. 

Major difference between the wheels is brand. GASGAS has the new Method Race Wheels while KTM sticks with the standard DID. 

Both have the top of the line WP shocks but Coopers is the next gen with the two different size adjustment knobs. 

Both run Brenbo brakes but KTM has a fancier caliper than the GASGAS. Also, both safety wire the spokes out of an abundance of caution. 

Here you can see the all new swing arm on the KTM and it looks to have a shorter lower shock mounting section than the older/current GASGAS. 

GASGAS Extras

KTM Extras

Vital Poll: TLD Red Bull GASGAS vs. Red Bull KTM

