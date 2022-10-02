Vital Poll: MCR Honda vs. SGB Honda

Toggle

Two Honda support teams in the 450 class.

Klinger
2/10/2022 4:12 PM

Here we are looking at the Honda CRF450R of Justin Brayton on the MotoConcepts Smartop Race Team and the Honda CRF450R of Alex Ray on the SGB Racing Honda Team. Be sure to scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page to cast your vote for which bike you think is the coolest. 

Photo
Photo

Obviously the SGB bike was shot in SD with the Military Appreciation theme but we are looking at parts, not just aesthetics. 

Photo
Photo

Here we can see a few major differences in parts. MCR has Akro for the exhaust and a longer header than the FMF system on the SGB. MCR has a Rekluse clutch and coated cases while SGB uses Hinson and different engine hangers and a P3 carbon skid plate. 

Photo
Photo

Again we see different engine hangers and mounts and different coatings. SGB has the REC oil filter cover and MCR has relocated the rectifier to somewhere other than stock. 

Photo
Photo

Different lower fork coatings. Both look sick. 

Photo
Photo

Rethal vs. Mika out back. 

Photo
Photo

Ti pegs for MCR and FLO pegs for SGB.

Photo
Photo

Carbon guard vs. no guard for the front disks. And MCR has the sick billet brake caliper. 

Photo
Photo

Justin's bike has Kit suspension with a larger diameter shock shaft, A-Ray's is rebuilt by Race Tech. 

Photo
Photo

They have the same clamps but MCR takes the logos off. SGB has more cushion with the PHDS system and MCR has the FlexFit bar mounts. 

Photo
Photo

Both have the latest exhaust systems from Akro and FMF respectively. The resonance chamber on the latest Akro pipes are a cool shape while FMF now has some texture on their mufflers. 

MCR Honda Extras

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

SGB Honda Extras

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo

Photo


