Here we are looking at the Honda CRF450R of Justin Brayton on the MotoConcepts Smartop Race Team and the Honda CRF450R of Alex Ray on the SGB Racing Honda Team. Be sure to scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page to cast your vote for which bike you think is the coolest.

Obviously the SGB bike was shot in SD with the Military Appreciation theme but we are looking at parts, not just aesthetics.

Here we can see a few major differences in parts. MCR has Akro for the exhaust and a longer header than the FMF system on the SGB. MCR has a Rekluse clutch and coated cases while SGB uses Hinson and different engine hangers and a P3 carbon skid plate.

Again we see different engine hangers and mounts and different coatings. SGB has the REC oil filter cover and MCR has relocated the rectifier to somewhere other than stock.

Different lower fork coatings. Both look sick.

Rethal vs. Mika out back.

Ti pegs for MCR and FLO pegs for SGB.

Carbon guard vs. no guard for the front disks. And MCR has the sick billet brake caliper.

Justin's bike has Kit suspension with a larger diameter shock shaft, A-Ray's is rebuilt by Race Tech.

They have the same clamps but MCR takes the logos off. SGB has more cushion with the PHDS system and MCR has the FlexFit bar mounts.

Both have the latest exhaust systems from Akro and FMF respectively. The resonance chamber on the latest Akro pipes are a cool shape while FMF now has some texture on their mufflers.

MCR Honda Extras

SGB Honda Extras

Vital MX Poll Vital Poll: MCR Honda vs. SGB Honda Alex Ray's SGB CRF450R

Justin Brayton's MCR CRF450R You must be logged in to vote. View Results



