Vital Poll: Bar X Suzuki vs. HEP Suzuki

RM-Z250 vs. RM-Z450

Klinger
3/10/2022 1:39 PM

Vital Poll: Bar X Suzuki vs. HEP Suzuki

Here we are looking at the Suzuki RM-Z250 of Dilan Schwartz on the BarX Suzuki team and the RM-Z450 of Justin Bogle on the HEP Suzuki team. 

Both teams have Showa kit suspension, Noleen handles tuning for HEP while RG3 works on the suspension at BarX. 

A lot of HEP's parts come from the now defunct JGR Suzuki team like this linkage. 

The RM-Z450 seems to get enough air while the 250 is searching for more with the vented air box. 

HEP has a carbon skid plate an a Yosh pipe; BarX is running a plastic Acerbis skid plate and FMF system. 

SCAR vs. Raptor pegs. 

Looking at the controls in the cockpit, there is Mika bars/grips and ARC levers on the 450 and ProTaper bars/grips and WC levers on the 250. 

HEP has the very popular Xtrig ROCS clamps while BarX has stock. Stock Suzuki clamps are actually pretty compliant and with such a rigid chassis, you aren't going to find more comfort from the aftermarket. 

Here you can see the external electric water cooling pump on the BarX bike. This has been a major tech trend for 2022, at least for 250Fs. The HEP bike has a Boyesen water cooler and that beautiful Yosh pipe. 

Both running very similar shock set ups, the BarX spring is just looking a little worse for wear. 

HEP Suzuki Extras

Vital Poll: HEP Suzuki vs BarX Suzuki

