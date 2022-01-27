Vital Poll: AEO Powersports KTM vs. AJE Motorsports/Motul

These two 250 four-stroke motocross machines started life as different models from 'different' OEMs: A KTM 250 SX-F and a GASGAS MC 250F. But, there where only a few differences between the stock bikes that had to do with what parts they come with, and after race teams swap out all of those parts, they are essentially left with the same base package.

Here we are looking at the AEO Powersports KTM Racing 250 SX-F of Carson Brown and the AJE Motorsports/Motul GASGAS MC 250F of Chris Blose.

Right of the bat, you can see that while both teams have FMF as their exhaust sponsor, the header lengths are very different. Carson's machine has a much shorter header while Chris' runs a long one. This is dictated by the motor work and ECU settings.

AEO is running A-Kit WP suspension while AJE is sticking with WP XACT equipment obviously tuned by Race Tech.

AEO is running the KTM power parts split clamps anodized black while the AJE bike has the Ride Engineering split clamps.

Control-wise, a whole different set up. AEO has Renthal bars, ARC levers, Nihilo throttle and no master cylinder protection while AJE has Mika bars, FLO levers, and P2 carbon guards.

Haan hubs for AEO and safety wired spokes. AJE has Talon hubs and no safety wire. Both went with black on black on black for rims, nipples, and spokes.

AEO with the carbon wire guard, yet plastic skid plate. There is also the stock engine hangers and stock radiators, yet coated cases. AJE has carbon engine hangers and skid plate and black radiators. AEO has a closed and grip tape covered air box and AJE is running some custom venting.

Neither team is running their axles crazy far back like many of the other teams. AEO again with the Renthal sprocket and stock swing arm and AJE with Mika sprockets and black coated swing arm.

AEO KTM Extras

AJE GASGAS Extras