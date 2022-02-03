Vital Poll: 125 Supercross Bikes

This year there has been a strange, yet familiar sound in the 250 class at the West Coast rounds of the 2022 Supercross season. At A3, there was not one, but two 125 two-stroke machines lining up to race against the 250 four-strokes. Most race fans know of Gered Steinke, better known as Stank Dog, and his Husqvarna TC 125 but the other machine is from free-rider Patric Evan's on a GASGAS MC 125 making his SX debut.

Not quite apples to apples, looks-wise since the photos of Stank's bike are from SD with the military theme.

Gared has the Luxon triple clamps which come with ti hardware, and Patrick runs the WP Factory split clamps with gold ti hardware all pre-drilled for even less weight and ready for safety wire.

Gerad has MX Tech suspension with the BlackJack Forks and WP Cone valves are on the GG.

Again, MX Tech suspension. Here is the National Shock, with WP XACT PRO on the GASGAS.

Hard to go wrong with a PC Shorty.

Which is cooler, the steel DirtTricks sprocket with oil-slick finish or gold colored ti sprocket hardware?

Both bikes are hungry for as much air as they can get.

Both are running the Phathead. Which is better, red or silver?

Botha have PC Works pipes and black frames. Patrick went a little further with the black with a black swingarm, black engine hangers, radiators, pegs, and of course plastics.

