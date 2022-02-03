Toggle

Vital Poll: 125 Supercross Bikes

Gared Steinke's TC 125 vs. Patric Evans' MC 125

Klinger
3/2/2022 1:49 PM

This year there has been a strange, yet familiar sound in the 250 class at the West Coast rounds of the 2022 Supercross season. At A3, there was not one, but two 125 two-stroke machines lining up to race against the 250 four-strokes. Most race fans know of Gered Steinke, better known as Stank Dog, and his Husqvarna TC 125 but the other machine is from free-rider Patric Evan's on a GASGAS MC 125 making his SX debut. 

Scroll to the bottom to vote for your favorite SX 125 of the 2022 season. 

Photo
Photo

Not quite apples to apples, looks-wise since the photos of Stank's bike are from SD with the military theme. 

Photo
Photo

Gared has the Luxon triple clamps which come with ti hardware, and Patrick runs the WP Factory split clamps with gold ti hardware all pre-drilled for even less weight and ready for safety wire. 

Photo
Photo

Gerad has MX Tech suspension with the BlackJack Forks and WP Cone valves are on the GG. 

Photo
Photo

Again, MX Tech suspension. Here is the National Shock, with WP XACT PRO on the GASGAS.

Photo
Photo

Hard to go wrong with a PC Shorty. 

Photo
Photo

Which is cooler, the steel DirtTricks sprocket with oil-slick finish or gold colored ti sprocket hardware?

Photo
Photo

Both bikes are hungry for as much air as they can get. 

Photo
Photo

Both are running the Phathead. Which is better, red or silver?

Photo
Photo

Botha have PC Works pipes and black frames. Patrick went a little further with the black with a black swingarm, black engine hangers, radiators, pegs, and of course plastics. 

Husqvarna TC 125 Extras

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

GASGAS MC 125 Extras

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Vital MX Poll

View Results

