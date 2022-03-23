Toggle

Vital Poll: 114 Honda vs MCR Honda

Honda CRF250R vs Honda CRF250R | US Support Team vs. MXGP Support Team

Klinger
3/23/2022 3:16 PM

Vital Poll: 114 Honda vs MCR Honda

Here is a look at two Honda CRF250R built by Honda support teams in their respective race series. From the US Supercross Championship we have the MotoConcepts Racing Team Honda CRF250R raced in the West Coast SX Series by Vince Friese. From the MXGPs racing in the MX2 class is the 114 Motorsports Honda Racing CRF250R raced by Haakon Fredriksen. Both are well supported Honda teams that can dice it up with the factory level teams in their own championships.

Be sure to scroll to the bottom so you can vote for whichever red machine you think is the best. 


Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Quite a few differences here. One the the major differences is that the MCR bike has the external coolant pump that has become very popular for 2022. On the 114 machine, they are running a hydraulic clutch. MCR has some trick engine mounds while 114 might be stock. A few bling bolts on the 114 as well. 

Photo
Photo

114 is has stock lugs and Haan hubs and opting to go without disk or caliper protection. The MCR bike has Kit Showa forks, a billet Nissan caliper and a carbon disc guard. 

Photo
Photo

A lot more protection on the 114 from that huge CMT skid plate. Going with different header strategies with the longer Yosh header on the 114 and shorter Akro system on MCR. 

Photo
Photo

Again Yoshismura vs. Akrapovic.

Photo
Photo

Modeled in the shape of stock, the 114 bike has a carbon caliper protector, and they are running Supersprox. MCR has a Renthal sprocket and is running the axle much farther back than 114. 

Photo
Photo

Both have Rekluse clutches and you can see the different exhaust programs. No resonator on the Yosh pipe. A little more bling on the 114 for red anodizing and carbon brake and plastics guards. 

Photo
Photo

Really cool carbon tank on the 114 with MCR using the stock unit. 114 has Odi controls and Xtrig clamps with MCR with Renthal.

114 Honda Extras

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo

MCR Honda Extras


Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

The Latest