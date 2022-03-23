Vital Poll: 114 Honda vs. MCR Honda

Here is a look at two Honda CRF250R built by Honda support teams in their respective race series. From the US Supercross Championship we have the MotoConcepts Racing Team Honda CRF250R raced in the West Coast SX Series by Vince Friese. From the MXGPs racing in the MX2 class is the 114 Motorsports Honda Racing CRF250R raced by Haakon Fredriksen. Both are well supported Honda teams that can dice it up with the factory level teams in their own championships.

Be sure to scroll to the bottom so you can vote for whichever red machine you think is the best.





Quite a few differences here. One the the major differences is that the MCR bike has the external coolant pump that has become very popular for 2022. On the 114 machine, they are running a hydraulic clutch. MCR has some trick engine mounds while 114 might be stock. A few bling bolts on the 114 as well.

114 is has stock lugs and Haan hubs and opting to go without disk or caliper protection. The MCR bike has Kit Showa forks, a billet Nissan caliper and a carbon disc guard.

A lot more protection on the 114 from that huge CMT skid plate. Going with different header strategies with the longer Yosh header on the 114 and shorter Akro system on MCR.

Again Yoshismura vs. Akrapovic.

Modeled in the shape of stock, the 114 bike has a carbon caliper protector, and they are running Supersprox. MCR has a Renthal sprocket and is running the axle much farther back than 114.

Both have Rekluse clutches and you can see the different exhaust programs. No resonator on the Yosh pipe. A little more bling on the 114 for red anodizing and carbon brake and plastics guards.

Really cool carbon tank on the 114 with MCR using the stock unit. 114 has Odi controls and Xtrig clamps with MCR with Renthal.

114 Honda Extras

MCR Honda Extras



