Vital MX Pit Stop: Works Connection

GuyB recently made the short trip up highway 50 from Hangtown, to the headquarters of Works Connection. Get a look inside, plus a peek at some of their favorite (and new) products.
As a bonus, leave a comment below by 6/20/18, and you're entered to win one of their new Elite Throttle Tubes.
mattyhamz2
6/8/2018 12:24 PM
Awesome looking throttle tube!
-MAVERICK-
6/8/2018 12:08 PM
They make quality products. Ran their rad braces on my YZ and they did their job more than once.
Matt Fisher
6/8/2018 10:47 AM
Great clutch perch and levers from WC.
Donovan759
6/8/2018 10:19 AM
Every WC product I buy is great. Love their rad braces.
tomm55x
6/8/2018 10:14 AM
Works connection is one of the best MX companies out there, kudos to them for keeping manufacturing in the U.S.A. also.
Hotwhls
6/8/2018 9:24 AM
Nice looking throttle tube.