Vital MX Pit Bits: Washougal

Scouring the woods and hills of Washougal for some moto goodness.
GuyB
7/30/2019 4:11 PM
Harv379
7/30/2019 8:59 PM
Man I love this track. I've had the pleasure of racing a WORCS race there. Also, I've been noticing the Gopro guys having what looks to be a silver screw in the right side of their housings. Is this a new Gopro? Time will tell...
Harv379
7/30/2019 8:59 PM
Man I love this track. I've had the pleasure of racing a WORCS race there. Also, I've been noticing the Gopro guys having what looks to be a silver screw in the right side of their housings. Is this a new Gopro? Time will tell...