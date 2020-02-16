Vital MX Pit Bits: Tampa

This Race Save Lives...and gives us a whole new opportunity to dig up what was happening behind the scenes.
2/16/2020 4:25 AM
2/16/2020 2:40 PM
That's a Digital Caliper, not a Micrometer.
2/16/2020 2:24 PM
Polished engine cases on AP7's YZ?, and that rear brake calliper protection is something else!. Also noticed the total amount of room on his Twinwalls bars?, like a lot of room, hell I had to do some major re-working on my YZ 450 using Twinwalls to get everything to fit, but looks like he only has the kill and start on there, hence lots of room I guess. Also wire locking the spokes, wow that's a new one on me.
Thanks for the time taken again to show us all these, very kind!.
