Vital MX Pit Bits: Tampa 2

This Race Save Lives...and gives us a whole new opportunity to dig up what was happening behind the scenes.

2/16/2020 4:25 AM

Vital MX Pit Bits: Tampa

This race has a special designation of &quot;This Race Saves Lives&quot; in support of St. Jude, so just about all the teams are running special graphics, gear, or both. The GEICO Honda boys are running all white plastic and a black/white D'Cor graphics kit. All this stuff (minus the bike) will be auctioned off off to help support the cause.

Wes Hunter got the nod to wrench for Broc Tickle in his return to action after serving his WADA penalty.

Yep, the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing crew are running the St. Jude graphics, too.

The fork stops on triple clamps of the Suzukis are certainly unique.

With the St. Judes graphics, it makes for a very unique look on the 250 if Isaac Teasdale.

Isaac's in for this race, but we'll have to see how many more that the team offers.

FXR did up some really cool gear for Broc Tickle and Kyle Chisholm for the weekend. The artwork comes from kids who are helped by St. Judes.

The H.E.P. Suzukis have a different look, but also feature the artwork from St. Judes kids.

Chad Reed was presented a jersey by the Tampa Bay Bucaneers for his longevity in the sport.

Here's Kyle Chisholm's setup for the weekend. Sweet!

On press day, Alex Ray went a little long into one of the bowl turns. The net saved him from going over, but then he was a bit stuck on his next move.

Nicely done on the graphic setup.

Meanwhile in the Yamaha pits, we like the block that they use to help set the correct chain adjustment.

Then a micrometer is used to make sure the two sides are even.

Yamaha wasn't left out on the St. Jude support.

Justin Barcia checking out his bike before track walk.

Billy Hartle had to play double-duty on Friday, as Shawn Bell got stuck in New York on the way to the race.

As the series moves East, there are a couple of additional bikes (223 Jamison DuClos, and 364 Chad Saultz) to join Benny Bloss under the Rock River Yamaha awning.

Shane McElrath setting up his heart rate monitor on his bike. We love it when we can see these while they're riding, and know how high these guys rev.

It's cool to see Josh Hill come back to Supercross...this time in the 250 class. He and Justin were hanging out together on press day.

Josh was railing on his Club MX Yamaha, and qualified ninth.

One cool piece that we spotted on Josh's bike was this carbon fiber cover that not only improves airflow, but also boosts the volume of the airbox. We hear thaht if you put a bigger filter in the stock airbox, it almost fills the available space.

Enzo Lopes is also a new recruit over at Club.

The Phoenix Honda guys took a week off from the Kicker Arenacross series to come over and take in the start of the 250 East Supercross side.

Jace Owen's bike.

That logo for Malcolm? Yikes!

John Short was stoked to start the 250 East series. He rode the 450 class last week on his 250.

Brice Klippel missed out on qualifying for the night show by about a tenth of a second. Ouch.

The BWR Engines crew has a pretty sweet graphic setup for the weekend.

It was good to see Jordan Bailey land a ride with the TiLube Honda crew. He looks good on the red bike.

While the riders are doing a track walk, it's a good time to check and see how much you have to take off an Allen key to get it to fit under the bars on Adam Cianciarulo's bike.

We dig the AP paint on the helmets that the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki guys used for the weekend.

The Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS guys had this setup on Blake Baggett's bike before practice, but the seat proved too slippery, and he opted to go back to his standard gripper setup.

Blake Baggett and his mini-me, Braeker.

Chris Loredo doing some morning safety wire for the spokes. That's always a good way to do a little blood-letting. The safety wire ends are sharp.

With these St. Jude graphics, that was the third look in three weeks. That might be a record for the Husky guys.

Alpinestars did custom St. Judes gear for Jason Anderson (seen here), Eli Tomac, and Justin Barcia.

Yeah, we've seen the accessory vents on the 250 Husqvarnas this year. They need to breathe.

Jalek Swoll does a pre-practice fill-up with a turkey sandwich.

Coop's got a bit of a different frame sticker now.

While his older brother, Evan, had to wait until Sunday to race Supercross Futures, Beckett Ferry rode in Saturday's KJSR event. That's his mom, Evie, and dad, Tim alongside.

While he's sidelined and rehabbing his knee, Marvin Musquin did a meet and greet with the KJSR kids.

What a bummer. Brian Moreau suffered a hard crash in the first qualifying session and suffered an injury to his C7 vertebrae. We've heard that he had surgery to stabilize it, but don't have any further details.

Yep, you can look for some Martin Davalos gear up for auction soon.

Team Tedder was in the St. Jude spirit.

Early-morning yoga for Todd Brown.

This was a different look for the Rockstar girls in Tampa.

Answer and Shift both had a similar shade of gold for their gear this weekend.

These Scott/Ethika colab goggles were perfect for the helmet and gear combo that the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki guys were wearing.

Ah yeah, the move to the East means softer conditions. The Dirt Wurx guys were really busy between sessions, working to fix ruts.

Here's a different setup. Tevin Tapia had these Luxon clamps on his Yamaha.

Jimmy DeCotis buckling in before heading out onto the track.

Cooper Webb checking in with Broc Tickle.

How about a few oddities? In the final qualifying session, Adam Cianciarulo tucked the front end as the pack was heading into the first turn (above). In an effort to not get run over, he was up and sprinting before he even came to a stop (below).

Yep, that was a different 180 Fox kit for Adam Cianciarulo.

We spotted a former pro using this credential to navigate the pit area.

Now, this might be the oddest thing we've seen in quite a while. Justin Thompson got his boot ripped from his foot after a tangle with another rider during qualifying.

The sand was a popular spot to take a short break. Jordon Smith demonstrates.

The late afternoon sun was good for showing off the nasty contours of the whoop section. These were catching a lot of people by surprise.

Jalek Swoll hitting the eject button through the whoops in the final qualifying session.

Top five in the 250 qualifiers? We can do that. Surprise! Jeremy Martin scored the top spot, with a 48.974. (How about that Shift gear?

Shane McElrath was second, at 49.004.

Chase Sexton clocked a best lap of 49.101.

Garrett Marchbanks' 49.315 put him in fourth. He and Jordon Smith were both using some new Fox gear for the weekend.

New Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna recruit, RJ Hampshire, rounded out the top five with a 49.331.

450 qualifiers? Adam Cianciarulo was first (47.704).

Eli Tomac grabbed the second spot (47.823).

Ken Roczen was third (48.052).

Cooper Webb clocked in at fourth (48.055).

And Jason Anderson rounded out the top five with a 48.373.


Related: 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Tampa Vital MX Pit Bits
