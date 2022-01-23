Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: San Diego 2

Welcome to SAN DIEGO! Military Appreciation night was in full effect and we have a ton to show you!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 423 72 1959 399 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 550 11310 1 704 120 26

ML512
1/23/2022 9:56 AM

Vital MX Pit Bits: San Diego

It's San Diego Supercross which means it's Military Appreciation weekend! Most of this feature will be highlighting the graphics, gear and helmet for the themed weekend. But don't worry, there's still some tech goodies sprinkled in. Scroll down, drool a bit and remember...throw in a comment if you've got a question on anything you see in here! Welcome to the latest edition of Pit Bits.

The Honda crew always participates and went with a bomber/fighter theme this year.

Also note the new &quot;HRC&quot; logo.

Themed font.

Front view.

Hello Mr. GPS sensor...

Chase Sexton showed up with something new aboard his bike this weekend, rocking a set of X-Trig Rocs triple clamps. These are standard offset at 22mm and the only difference between the ones you can buy and the ones on Chase's bike is the bar mount holes. X-Trig slightly changed the bar mount holes to match a position of the HRC clamp that Chase liked. The best we caught is that Chase preferred the feel of the clamps and noticed a bit of added comfort.

The standard factory HRC clamps we've come so accustomed to seeing. We've heard there's a good chance that Roczen will be on the X-Trig in the coming races.

The Red Bull KTM crew had a surprise for their long-time transport driver.

Sergeant Donald Baynes USMC (holding the photo and pictured in it on the right), joined the Marines at 18 years old in 1968 and served in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971. Picture on the left is his brother, Private First Class Ernest J Baynes USMC, who also joined in 1968 at 19 years old. Ernest started serving in Vietnam during 1968 and perished while on duty on September 17th of that same year. Thank you for your service Don and for your families' sacrifice. Semper Fi.

In the past, the KTM squad has not always participated in the festivities but this year they've got a subtle but great design.

The insignia's for all the branches of our armed services.

Normally, the Acerbis frame guards for the KTM's are more textured but at the last minute, the team requested these flat rubber version to be made. The crew told us that the flat rubber compound grips up well against the rider's boots and also mentioned that Acerbis wiped these up in a pretty gnarly rush for the guys.

KTM has an all-new pit cart for Supercross season. Carrying tools, spare parts, wheels, pit boards, and more goodies that they keep down in the mechanics are on the floor. Team technician Richard Sterling gave us a tour of the cart and the video will be up this next week. So keep an eye out for it.

All the t-handles you'd need plus a ping spring puller.

Impacts, mallet, air gauge and more up top.

All the basics you'd need. The next drawer down has shifters, brake pedals, levers, and a chain.

Extra battery, charged and ready to go. Plus some water bottles for the crew.

Spare 450 header onboard, with pipe springs. There's also a spot to add a 250 header when Vohland joins the team come East coast.

Only one exhaust is needed as this system is for the 450 guys, but will also fit on Vohland's 250 in a pinch.

By Custom Upfits.

How do you know Big John is back in the pits? Simple, look how damn clean this liftgate is! Our hats off to you John.

The SGB crew got into the spirit!

We wonder if A-Ray's says &quot;Crash Pilot&quot;.

Small bit of camo stashed in Star's graphics this weekend.

The mounts for Star's water mount were made at Yamaha's race shop. Some nice bit of machining going on here.

Thrasher with a little extra stack height on his Neken bar mounts.

Holy bar risers... Are those from a Harley???

Nate Thrasher runs a standard height footpeg (by Raptor) and a standard footpeg offset by Racetech titanium but his teammate...

Craig, like Tomac, runs a -5mm down footpeg bracket (factory Yamaha part) and a -10mm back footpeg (look at the footpeg weld point compared to Thrasher's).

The Solitaire crew made the most noise this weekend, blending military imagery, sand colored plastics, and the good ole red, white, blue with some stars and stripes. Bravo boys, bravo.

Look at that detail!

ODI hooking up the patriotic bar pads.

Desert sand.

Photo

Little olive green for the the Thor crew.

Seven set up their riders with a fairly simple white grey/black kit, but with some military inspired fonts.

Digital camo from Leatt for the MCR crew.

TLD went the snow camo route.

Thor throwing it back to a kit of old.

Photo

Military camo head-to-toe for Jo Shimoda.

Jo has a good sense of humor.

Alpinestars placed their four top 450 riders in Blue Angels inspired gear and boots.

The boots.

Photo

Cracked stone design in Ken's latest Red Bull lid.

Fox had AC on the same kit as Shimoda.

Some goggles to round out the kit.

While A-Stars setup a few of their 450 guys with the Blue Angels kit, Sexton had a little extra sprinkled in with a matching helmet.

FXR's take on camo to go with the ClubMX's white, pink, and blue colorway.

This color set is available to the public with a limited LE on their site now.

The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha's.

Per usual, Troll has some taller pegs to assist with his shorter build.

Pro Circuit went in deep for Military Appreciation night.

The entire bike was tweaked and themed.

Renthal had different bar pads for everyone of their teams.

Photo

Throttle Syndicate is the graphic supplier for two of the teams who probably had the most intricate graphics this weekend. That being Pro Circuit and Solitaire.

TLD's setup this year was more gear based with just a little bit sprinkled on the bike.

Snow camo SE5 helmet.

After spotting Cianciarulo in Fox's upcoming, all-new Instinct boot at A1, he's since reverted to the current production boot.

Justin Barcia's Red Bull Troy LEe Designs GASGAS MC 450.

Barcia had the red plate for San Deigo, but won't be carrying this look into Anaheim 2.

Little American flag stashed in the rear fender of Barcia's machine.

The TLD crew was getting at it with a tire groover all day.

Justin Starling mixed up his bike look this weekend to match the LE kit from FXR.

His mechanic went as far as getting some matching glasses.

Photo

The Motul/AJE crew had four riders under their tent this weekend, but only one would make the main ala Chris Blose.

A lot more white this weekend and a mix of blue with some stars.

Cool little Motul tag on the engine cases.

Photo

The Kawasaki crew has some cool goodies stashed under this work benches. Holders for their arirline/chuck and an impact driver. Also a tray holding a slew of microfibers and another tray below that that slides out, containing a new clutch pack.

Great originization in the work area from the Kawi crew.

Anyone want to guess what this is?

Malcolm Stewart's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450.

Little bit of camo sprinkled in.

After ages on silver Talon hubs, the Husky team has swapped over to these black HAAN hubs, courtesy of Dubya USA.

Jerry Robin and SKDA continue their stadium theme, with a nod to the San Deigo Padres.

Ready? Play ball!

Canvas making it happen again.

Some blue digital camo for the HEP crew.

The Rocky Mountain crew did some tweaking on their logo, giving it a military vibe.

Mixing in some digital came along with cues of red, white, and blue.

Photo

Carson Brown's bike had a little extra something onboard.

Marine patch in honor of his grandfather.

Until next week.


Related: Military Appreciation San Diego Supercross 2022 Vital MX Pit Bits
Military Appreciation San Diego Supercross 2022 Vital MX Pit Bits
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest