Vital MX Pit Bits: San Diego

Welcome to SAN DIEGO! Military Appreciation night was in full effect and we have a ton to show you!
It's San Diego Supercross which means it's Military Appreciation weekend! Most of this feature will be highlighting the graphics, gear and helmet for the themed weekend. But don't worry, there's still some tech goodies sprinkled in. Scroll down, drool a bit and remember...throw in a comment if you've got a question on anything you see in here! Welcome to the latest edition of Pit Bits.
Magoofan
1/23/2022 1:23 PM
Harv379
1/23/2022 12:40 PM
Is that thing in the monster kawi pit not a seat? I imagine not, tell us