Vital MX Pit Bits: Salt Lake City

We could wrap up a championship (or two) here this afternoon. Here's the action from earlier in the day.
GuyB
4/28/2018 1:44 PM
Tyler Bowers
Radical
4/28/2018 2:26 PM
If Musquin wins, Anderson needs to take 4th or better to clinch. Fifth won't do it.
A First for Musquin would put him at 324 points. (298 + 26).
A 5th place would put Anderson at 350 points. (332 + 18).
That wouldn't be enough.
Since there are 26 points available for a win, in the above scenario, if Musquin won Vegas, Anderson would have to score 1 point to win the championship.
So, if Anderson takes 4th or better this week, no matter what anyone else does he'll clinch the title.
He just needs to at minimum lose no more than 7 points to Musquin this week to clinch.
Radical
4/28/2018 2:26 PM
