Vital MX Pit Bits: Muddy Creek

Scouring the pits and track for the details that make up the sport...that's what Pit Bits is all about.
GuyB
6/25/2018 3:34 PM
KDXGarage
6/25/2018 4:10 PM
Thanks for the Pit Bits!
Do you know which kind of rim tape Eli Tomac uses? Thank you.
ML512
6/25/2018 7:16 PM
The Kawasaki team is using Tubliss rim tape. Before anyone asks, no, they aren't using the Tubliss system with it.
KDXGarage
6/25/2018 4:10 PM
Thanks for the Pit Bits!
Do you know which kind of rim tape Eli Tomac uses? Thank you.
ML512
6/25/2018 7:16 PM
The Kawasaki team is using Tubliss rim tape. Before anyone asks, no, they aren't using the Tubliss system with it.