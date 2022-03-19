Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: Indianapolis

Soggy weekend in Indianapolis. Check out the action from the pits.

It's a good thing that Lucas Oil stadium is inclosed because it has been raining for the last two days.

&quot;Yes, can I help you?&quot;

Bikes are a little prissy about the cold. Most teams have heaters to keep the the whole machine warm.

Here is a propane-mounted heater as well.

More heat and tire warmers for Team TLD. Not just for road bikes.

Cameron Mcadoo has these shroud extenders to help avoid boot hang ups.

A little custom air filter wingnut.

Never thought I'd be so jealous of seat bolts. These are so cool.

Extra start button for Mcadoo or secret mode switch?

On Jo's West Coast bike, the thermometer strip was on the cases, but here it is on the radiator.

Cameron's lid.

We got here earlier than we normally do (Thursday) and got to see some of the top bikes like we normally don't. Eli's bike is missing a key component.

Here is a Star Racing YZ250F, raced by fill in rider Kyle Chisholm. Yes, they are taken down to the frame, every single week.

Alex Martin's ClubMX Yamaha YZ450F, or at least most of it.

A race mechanic gets really, really good at putting on graphics.

Bogle's bike, on Hartranft's stand. That would make a killer downhill mountain bike.

ClubMX Yamaha YZ250Fs are looking for a bit more air.

Phil Nicoletti's YZ250F is looking for some extra cooling. Even though its pretty chilly in the pits, the stadium is the same temp as any where else and 250Fs are always on the limiter.

We normally see the oil cooler for the outdoors but no matter what, a cooler bike is a faster bike.

Owen's gear, prepped and ready to go.

Marvin's Airoh
Grant Harlan's TiLube Honda CRF250R is a good looking machine.

Looks like HRC either sold or gifted them some extra bike grip/brake master cylinder protection.

A little silicone to keep the dirt out.

Sweet bolts
and washers.

Marshal Weltin said this VHM air box cover was crazy expensive, and it also has a carbon air stack heading into the throttle body.

Josh Osby parted ways with Phoenix Honda and in Indy he is racing Marshal Weltin's practice bike.

Barcia's TLD gear is always sweet, and you got to love the General Sipes patch.

When you have to buy your own boots and rather represent a company that supports you. This is Ryan Breece.

Might be time for Sorensen to get some new grip donuts.

King's Hawaiian, gotta love it.

Looking for as much grip as possible even putting it on the tiny amount of exposed subframe.

Probably one of the most sano fork guard reinforcements out there.

Those carbon radiator guards are real nass.

Another look at Jett Lawrences carbon grip plates, on both sides.

Nice matching anodize wheel spacer.

Barcia also with the shroud extensions.

Riders are the only ones with butt patches. Here is Tony Archer's custom design. His rider, Forkner, is out so Tony is an extra pair of hands for the PC boys.

Hampshire is running the Showa steering damper on the newest gen Husky.

Josh Varise is sort of in a gray zone as far as his deal with Husqvarna. He isn't a full member of the team (as you can see he's on a last gen bike and no Rockstar branding) but will jump in if a rider gets hurt.

Steel is tougher than carbon or plastic but is stiffer and can effect the handling characteristics of the frame by making it more rigid feeling.

With the plastics off, we can get a really good look at external water pump on this Fire Power Honda Racing CRF250R. Twisted Development has that logo on there, lookin' good.

Fire Power is running HGS Exhaust systems. We talked with the new team manager, Martin Davalos, about testing with the company. He said this exhaust is custom designed specifically for the TD engine package they have.

Nice touch on the mounting bracket.

Barcia's wheel with the safety wired spokes.

Pierce Brown runs Raptor footpegs that have quite an aggressive camber.

Another look at BarX's RM-Z250 external water pump.

HEP Suzuki's rainbow lower fork tubes.

Jasikonis had bad crash last year and it was unclear if his head injury would heal up. He back racing for a Yamaha support team in MXGPs and is pretty much back to normal.

Whaaaa? Motostar is going to be raffling off this custom CRF450R framed, KTM 250 SX - motored machine that cost more that $18,000!

Jerry Robin and SKDA came through with yet another killer graphics kit. That's it from Indy, see you next week.


