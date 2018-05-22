Vital MX Pit Bits: Hangtown

Season-openers are always fertile ground for new goodies. Get it all, from the 125 race, to the latest trick stuff on the factory bikes.
GuyB
5/22/2018 3:19 PM
-MAVERICK-
5/22/2018 7:16 PM
At quick glance I thought that Craig Monty guy was actually Kevin Windham.
mattyhamz2
5/22/2018 9:46 PM
So did i
burn1986
5/22/2018 6:46 PM
Wow, amazing pics. I'm still shaking my head at how you got all that detail on the bikes! Awesome stuff
sean.koonts
5/22/2018 4:08 PM
I prefer the rollers to the Fly 150. It just looked better to see guys hauling the mail up the hill
Zesiger 112
5/22/2018 3:53 PM
Think that washer in the Kawasaki shifter is pressed on or just sitting loose as a guard for the seal? Might make one for my bike that's a pretty cool piece.
Harv379
5/22/2018 6:58 PM
I'm sure the shift lever is fixed against it creating a snug fit. If it's loose, the width still makes it tight enough the seal can't fully come out.
