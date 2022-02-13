Vital MX Pit Bits: Anaheim 3

- Bike Checks
Check out the latest and greatest from the paddock for our last stop in Anaheim! There's so much new gear and boots, another 125 joins the field, and more!
We're in Anaheim again for our third and last visit of the season, along with our last SoCal round before we head deep East. For the sixth round of the season we mostly dove into new gear, boots, and other cool goodies from a look factor. Enjoy and his us with any questions. Next week will be the first East coast round with more new 250 teams and bikes to check out!
herron92
2/13/2022 3:39 PM
Looby321
2/13/2022 2:57 PM