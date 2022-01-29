Toggle

Check out the latest greatest from the paddock at Anaheim 2.

ML512
1/29/2022 7:25 PM

Vital MX Pit Bits: Anaheim 2

Welcome to Pit Bits from Anaheim 2! Last week we had a ton of Military Appreciation items for you but this week we're back on the tech grind, plus a few familiar faces have reappeared in the paddock. Scroll blow, check it out and hit us in the comment section with any questions. Enjoy.

Ken Roczen is still on HRC clamps this weekend.

While Chase Sexton runs the X-Trig ROCS.

However, Ken Roczen has added the frame guard/grip panels that the Lawrence brothers are running on their 250s, to help with grip in the whoops.

The other side.

Looks like Chase Sexton has been testing them enough that the mounts have been added to his race frame, but no grip guards this weekend for Sexton.

Little reminder of what these look like on the 250 of Hunter Lawrence.

We've noticed a lot more tire grooving again this year. Especially amongst the top 250 teams like HRC, Pro Circuit, and TLD.

The latest in SKDA's sports team theme with Jerry Robin. This week they went with an Anaheim Ducks theme, which plays just across the street from the Angel's stadium.

A variation of the spring actuated start assist system we saw aboard the Star bikes a couple season ago. Except on the hydro clutch on an Austrian machine. Jerry Robin said he was offered the part to try as &quot;his starts suck that bad&quot;.

The gear.

The full setup in action.

So we noticed something interesting while looking at the AEO machine of Carson Brown...

LOOK AT THOSE BARS! 2002 Ricky Carmichael would be proud of those low, rolled backed bars.

Last week we showed you the new WP XACT Pro components shock, here's a quick look at the current/out-going version that AEO is using.

The high and low-speed rebound are mounted on the same side of the clevis on this version. Why was it swapped to opposing sides on the new one we saw last week? Simple, it's easier to adjust that way. Both being on the same side as on this shock makes adjusting around the link arm a SOB.

Tru Fusion cue balls.

Black clamps on Thury's bike? Different offset then the rest of the team? Nope...just ran out of light blue. However, they do look better with the mroe black on the bike this week. Also, Thury and A-Mart are on spring forks from Enzo Racing while...

While Garrett Marchbanks opts for the KYB PSF1 air fork, tuned by Enzo Racing.

After last week's DNF caused by a torn lower radiator hose, Marchbank's wrench has stepped up the coverage of that same hose. She's a little thick now.

Troll Train's (Alex Martin) already tall pegs got a few millimeters taller this weekend.

After snapping a set of titanium sprocket bolts last weekend aboard A-Mart's 450, the team has swapped back to steel sprocket bolts.

We took a few mins...okay, more like an hour...shooting Brayton's 2022 Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts Honda CRF450R for an upcoming Inside feature. Here's some of the little things we'll share here in pit bits though.

Big fan of the Smartop team's look for 2022.

For almost a decade, XPR has been providing the power for the MotoConcepts team. Including the engine that Brayton won Daytona on in 2018. Yup, correct, that wasn't a factory Honda engine, that was XPR's.

The MCR crew has adopted the same CMT USA skidplate that the HRC squad is using.

The MCR squad has been on X-Trig clamps for a few years but without any branding. We're pretty sure the team is buying their product.

While the HRC team has swapped to production lugs, the MCR crew and JB are still on forged lugs. These are likely hand me down forks from the HRC squad's 2021 supply. Also note that JB's bike has two fork braces mounted. With the advent of grate starts, the guys are running their holeshot devices lower and lower to help keep the bike's front end down on the starts...putting more and more pressure on the fork guard.

Bar mount and top of fork view for JB's machine. Check out the quick compression adjuster levers. Very sano and easy to use.

No HRC hubs present this year aboard the MCR machines as they have opted for Kite hubs in 2022.

13-49 gearing for JB. Renthal sprockets paired with a DID chain.

Rivet link chain for Brayton's machine.

Hmmm...green...

Nihilo billet titanium peg and brackets aboard the MCR machines.

A man and his creation. Chad from XPR doing a little morning checkup on Friese's 250 as he had a new update to implement this week. 250 teams never stop searching for more.

In case you missed the announcement this week, Nathan Ramsey is now the team manager for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna 450 and 250 squad, stepping up from the amateur racing manager for the KTM, Husky, GASGAS group. This is Nate Dawg's second round as a pro team manager, with his prior tenure being with the defunct J-Star/JDR KTM team. Congrats on the new gig!

Two different Muc-Off lids for Justin Brayton, both painted by Tagger Designs.

Little boot visuals for Brayton with his personal Muc-Off deal.

Aaron Plessinger is ready to rip.

While Ken Roczen looks quite chill on track walk.

Hunter Lawrence's newest A-stars collab with fellow Aussie and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Sand surfing with Jo Shimoda and another new Fox moto gear set we've never seen before.

The Solitaire team had a new premier sponsor for this weekend, with IAMACOMEBACK coming onboard for A2. The team went all out to encompass the brand's look for the weekend.

Helmets included.

The team is also supported by Alias Sport. Robbie Wageman is having a solid start to 2022, showing the signs of success we saw out of him back in 2020.

The engine package for the Solitaire team was developed by Race Tech.

The Solitaire team has adopted the cut sideplate as the Star team kicked off a couple years ago with Dylan Ferrandis.

Look familiar? This pit cart was once a TwoTwo Motorsports item.

Two front and two rears, some electric outlets and air chucks.

A little incognito as usually we spot Motul on red background. The Solitaire team is supported by them in 2022.

TLD is keeping it colorful as always with this new kit that Mosiman is rocking tonight.

The signs of an airfork...

We actually made a small blunder by stating the whole Star 250 team was running a production brake caliper and only the 450 effort had the billet Nissin unit. Christian Craig is in fact running the billet unit on his 250 but Thrasher isn't. All feel and preference.

The production unit aboard Thrasher's machine.

The HRC crew's pit car has wheels, 250 and 450 exhausts, a small toolbox, some electric impacts, and a bar to helpen straighten some bent items in case of a crash.

The Rocky Mountain crew updated the look of their machine a bit this week with a new seat cover from Seat Concepts. Instead of being solid white, it has orange lines to better match their graphics design.

Shane McElrath appears to be running a carbon fiber head stay by CRG.

While Max Anstie is rocking a set of aluminum hangers by FCP.

The TLD crew runs their transponder on a mount that's a bit more inboard than the teams who run their mounts on the triple clamp bolt with a bracket attached.

Ever seen the Rockstar Husky pit carts with the roll up doors on them? Well, this is what's under that door. An area for up to four wheels and some extra space for other goodies.

MotoMaster rear caliper aboard Dylan Walsh's REVO Kawasaki.

These toolboxes have seen some duty as we're 95% sure Snap On doesn't make this model anymore. Mitch Payton keeps his stuff top notch though.

MattyG keeping notes all day.

Jon Primo is back at the races and under the Pro Circuit tent, working with Ryder Defrancesco as a member of Team Green Kawasaki.

Unique top engine hanger design on Ryder's bike by Works Chassis Lab.

When you help put a number one plate on the door of the semi, you get your own team radio (it's David Vuillemin).

Peanut looks like he's ready to go to war with that scooter!

The legend himself, Pete Fox is in attendance.

Another face we haven't seen in a bit. Bobby Hewitt (former owner of Rockstar Husqvarna) was in the pits and chatting with some long time friends/colleagues. Will Bobby return to the paddock himself in a racing capacity? Only time will tell but we wouldn't be surprised to see it happen and soon.

Lil Red Dog is waiting for his time to lineup. We'll see him sooner rather than latter for his chance at Supercross.

Photo

Why did Eli Tomac switch to Yamaha? This man right here was a large part of it, Ricky Gilmore.

Fresh lid for Eli Tomac this weekend. Something a little different and lighter colored than his usual Monster lid.

Little bit different lighting setup under the Yamaha 450 awning.

To operate the works Nissin billet caliper, Tomac has a &quot;Honda&quot; style master cylinder onboard.

The re-welded and reinforced top subframe mount on Tomac's YZ450F.

Showa suspension on a Yamaha? This is the YZ250F of Australian Brad West, who's racing in the SX Futures.

After working with Pro Circuit on Team Green last year, West wanted to keep his suspension program when he went blue. These things are rare.

CRM oversized YZ250F airbox lid.

First time we've seen a warning on an engine using the electric water pump. The warning is because the mechanical water pump has been removed and the bike won't last long with out the electric one in place.

She's tucked in there, but here's the electric pump onboard West's bike. Yup, they've made it to amateurs already.

See ya next week!


Anaheim 2 Supercross 2022 Vital MX Pit Bits
