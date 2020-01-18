Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: Anaheim 2

Rooting around in the pits and on the track to see what's new.

GuyB
1/18/2020 6:48 PM

Vital MX Pit Bits: Anaheim 2

A1 or A2? No way. This is the 47th Anaheim race of Chad Reed's career.

Whoa, who can tally up all the race wins and titles for these guys? We don't have enough fingers and toes. From left, that's Johnny Omara, Ricky Carmichael, and Ryan Dungey.

This will be the last Supercross for Leigh Diffy. Next week he'll head to Daytona for the Rolex 24. Then he'll have a mix of Indycar, sports cars, Rugby, track and field, and later in the year the Olympics.

Justin Brayton and Vince Friese checking out the track during Saturday morning's track walk. It was pretty slippery from watering the night before, but it's forming up nicely.

Zach Osborne doing a little ice skating on the freshly watered track.

Setting up the safety lights on one of the triples.

Adam Cianciarulo is using an Xtrig bar clamp that offers a little extra cusioning.

More data acquisition on Eli Tomac’s bike. You can see the wire going into the fork cap.

On Austin Forkner’s bike, PC left the right side air box cover to help with sound.

The GPS unit on Forkner’s bike is on the top of his clamps. Plus the front number plate bolt is pretty cool.

A super lucky group of kids will be stoked to ride these mini beasts.

Each one of these bikes has its own FMF pipe.

With nearly 20 of them in the fleet, you have to keep track of which ones have been prepped, and which haven't. (Hint: they all get the same treatment.)

Cooper Webbs KTM 450 SX-F, like all the major teams bikes, has data as much data acquisition as possible. This piece records exactly what the forks are doing.

Webb’s levers are CNC’d out of billet, rather than forged or cast. This pretty much eliminates any possibility of flex.

Some times, carbon fiber and titanium bling is just overkill. Rockstar Husqvarna just uses a folded piece of foam to hold the extra exhaust on their pit cart.

Dean Wilson’s seat has extra “wings” on the side, custom made by Guts. Because of his height and riding style, he likes to have extra material to grip with his legs.

Two things here. One, Deano doesn’t run the Showa steering damper like many of his Husqvarna teammates. Two, he likes a little extra cushion with Xtrig PHDS mounts.

Dean’s frame has an extra cross member up front, and the skid plate is very tight to the engine, eliminating space for dirt to build up.

Michael Mosiman looks like he’s running hand guards… Not a common sight indoors.

Dylan Ferrandis’s YZ250F has some electrical tape over the seam in the throttle housing. We are assuming this is to make doubly sure no dirt or water gets in there.

Outside of the pit, Plessinger’s chilln’ chair seems like overkill. But hey, if you are a factory rider, I guess a folding chair isn’t going to cut it.

With JGR and some of the privateer teams running Pirelli, Dunlop (and Hoosier) aren't the only tire companies with support in the pits.

We spotted this one-off Rekluse clutch cover on Jacob Hayes’ FC 250.

Also on Hayes’ bike, the team still cuts holes in the airbox cover, rather than going with the stock “gill slit” cover.

That's a different kind of six-pack.

Yoshimura brought out another one of their fun toys, with this heavily-modded Honda Cub.

No need for tools when adjusting Justin Brayton’s clickers. These are good for guys who run low bar mounts.

Some extra protection on JB10's front radiator hose.

We haven’t seen exhaust wrap on the Hondas before. Interestingly, it is on Brayton’s bike, but not Ken Roczen’s machine.

We asked Jordan Troxell, Roczen’s mechanic, if the red valve cover was for anything other than aesthetics. He said nope, just for looks.

Saving weight even on the front brake line guide.

There is no need for extra grip on the bottom of radiators, but this application of gripper material isn’t for grip, its for extra protection against rocks and debris.

The Honda 450s have a ceramic coating on the cases making them matte white. We asked if it had a specific name and the team says that it doesn’t. But they did say it was done in Japan.

To keep dirt from packing in the put a little silicone in the shifter.

Kenny is the only rider using the new R Works Renthal bars so far. The team did a good job of hiding these early in the season, though, they are a bit hard to spot under the pad. The half-pound weight savings is nice, though.

Renthal USA's Paul Perebijnos was happy to show these off, along with a whole bunch of the UK Renthal crew.

It was cool to see Weston Peick's bike under the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing tent, though it was just there for a tune-up.

Wes Hunter making sure Jimmy DeCotis' RM-Z is ready to roll. He's the lone 450 rider under the JGR tent this weekend.

Nope, no BFRC shocks for the JGR crew.

CMS Art Worx did up a cool new helmet for Alex Martin.

Here are a few details on Jimmy Decotis’ JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki RM-Z450. Even though the rear axle doesn’t have a hole for a cotter pin, they still use a crown nut.

We’ve seen these before, but these covers are still cool. They help with dings and chips, and also help with not snagging on things.

A fancy aluminum bolt for the chain roller. Save weight where you can.

Thor added a bit more color to the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team this weekend.

Before the Smartop MotoConcepts Racing guys head out onto the track, they get some tips via their mechanics. They get it from the Motoconcepts eye in the sky (Tony Alessi), who's watching in the stands.

The JMC Motorsports guys (Carson Brown and Martin Castelo) check in with Jay Whipple and Jensen Hendler. They had their best team finishes last weekend (9, 11, 14) but lost Derek Kelley to a fibula injury on press day here.

The SGB guys have the benefit of a team owner who dials in not only their suspension, but also does the coatings on it.

Justin Starling is on a 250 (in 450 clothing), and is a bit dinged up after a crash last weekend in Germany. He tried a different bend ODI bar in the first practice, but went back to his original setup for the second session.

Kyle Chisholm didn't get in a ton of prep time before the season, and he's looking for an ideal ECU/exhaust setup for his Yamaha. Fortunately, he's got some friends at FMF and Twisted Development.

CycleTrader.com/Rock River/Yamaha picked up some additional help from Buca di Beppo.

Derek Drake promises no repeat of last week's odd spinout in the first turn.

The 250 pack (and Alex Martin and Justin Cooper in particular), get ready to head out for the final qualifying session.

This is pretty much the final production version of the new Justin Barcia signature Arai.

Celebrate last week's win? Nah. We hear that it was back to business as usual for Ken Roczen this week.

Someone did a nice job of customizing this 1/8 scale Honda to match up with Chad Reed's race bike.

Theo Lockwood points out some tips for Eli Tomac.

Derek Drake and Austin Forkner hit the finish line jump together.

Martin Davalos surprised by quite a few people by scoring the fast time in the first 450 qualifying session. He may not have had as much pre-season prep on the 450 as you'd think. Recently, he's busy dialing in the gearing and setup on his Team Tedder KTM.

Fair warning. We've seen some flashes of crazy whoop speed from Malcolm Stewart lately.

Vince Friese has been killing it on starts this season.

Benny Bloss is loving the whoops this weekend.

We're spotting more of the 250 east guys roaming the pits (and chomping at the bit to get on the track.) That's Eric Peronnard and Brian Moreau.

And there's Shane McElrath with Yamaha's Bob Starr.

Qualifying? Let's check out the top five in each class. Adam Cianciarulo grabbed the pole position in the 450s.

Eli Tomac was atop the board for most of the final session, until he got nipped by Adam.

Last week's winner in STL, Ken Roczen, was third on the time sheets. The 1092 is the number of days since his last win, and we know how much it meant to him to return to the top of the podium.

Whoa, Dean Wilson found some speed at A2, and was fourth quickest.

Jason Anderson checked in at the fourth spot.

Cooper Webb looks more like his usual fiery self this week, and qualified fifth.

Dylan Ferrandis topped the 250 time sheets.

Austin Forkner (who was the 250 winner in St. Louis) was the lone rider under the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki tent this weekend. Cameron McAdoo had just returned from St. Louis, after collapsing both lungs last weekend.

Jett Lawrence slotted in behind Ferrandis. He's still looking for his first pro podium. We'd guess it's coming soon.

Justin Cooper checked in in the third spot.

Christian Craig was fourth. This is the dragonback section before the finish line.

Brandon Hartranft was fifth among the 250s, and the TLD guys were sporting more new gear from the new collection. This will be available mid-ish February.

Ah yeah, pre-race rituals. With Colton Aeck's recent history of a recent serious spinal injury, we get it. Let's go racing...and let's be safe out there.


