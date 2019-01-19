Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: Anaheim 2

Let's see what we uncovered this week.

1/19/2019 6:30 PM

Man, the Team Honda HRC bike of Ken Roczen looks sweet with red plates.

Kenny also has a new butt patch for this weekend.

Call it the Smartop MotoConcepts Racing rule. After Vince Friese had a bike problem and not enough time to change it in one of the Triple Crown events, there was a rule change that allows teams to have two bikes ready to race. They both go through tech, but once the gate drops in a particular heat, the bike can't be swapped out (like if there's a red flag, or bike issue during that race.)

Check out how low and flat Justin Barcia's seat is in the rear, and how it slopes up towards the front.

The cutaway section at the front has grown a bit over the first couple weeks. It makes a great place to hook his pants during starts.

The data center at the Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing pits looks a bit like Mission Control.

The buttons on the Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing bars are pretty cool. The killswitch is a 3D printed piece, with an added ring to make it tough for the riders to accidentally hit while they're on the bike.

The right side features a start button, map selection switch, and a missile launcher...or launch control. One of those two.

On the Yamahas there are cool little carbon bits on the end of the shrouds to prevent water or mud from getting into the airbox.

Kite just did up cool laser-etched identifiers for each of the Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing bikes.

So. Much. Electronic. stuff on the Monster Energy Kawasakis. Their wiring connectors are dialed, though.

With the muddy-ish conditions on the track, there were a lot of air hoses in use today. Well, way more than we normally hear for Supercross.

Marvin Musquin is looking better each week. The heavy-hitters from KTM (like Pit Beirer) were also on hand this weekend.

The Smartop MotoConcepts Racing crew were chasing something in the clamp area on Justin Brayton's Honda throughout the day.

Works Connection has their Elite Axle Block kit on the bike of Jess Pettis. This also has a titanium axle head that comes in the kit, and they also include a measuring post so mechanics can use calipers to check and make sure both sides are the same alignment.

How about that McGrath-themed Fox retro gear on Chad Reed this weekend?

Let's do a quick run-through of the top five qualifiers in each class this weekend. Marvin Musquin grabbed the top spot.

Ken Roczen was second.

Eli Tomac grabbed the third spot.

Surprise! Justin Brayton was fourth.

...and Jason Anderson.

Dylan Ferrandis topped the 250 class...

...followed by Adam Cianciarulo...

...and 250 West points leader, Colt Nichols...

...and RJ Hampshire in fourth...

...and Shane McElrath.

Hmm...new Answer gear on the Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing guys?

Mathias Jorgensen made the trek to race here from Denmark.

Doing a little mud clearing in the pits, much to the amusement of Blaine Silveira.

Besides the double bikes in many of the pit areas, quite a few teams also had amateur bikes ready to pit there for Sunday's Futures action.

It was good to see Joey Savatgy back in action after a tough weekend.

The whoops were getting beat own early.

Ken Roczen, catching gears.

Justin Hill getting ready to bench press his 450...or just getting his stretching in.

Garrett Marchbanks givin' 'er a little style over the finish line jump.

Here's an Instagram post we didn't expect to see featured on the bigscreen inside the staiu.

Scott Champion is the latest addition to the Rockwell team.

Colton Aeck is back after some time off for an injury.

John Welch waves off the practice sessions.

Dakota Tedder is in hurry up and wait mode for his latest wrist surgery to heal up.

Keith Clickstein has the perma-bracelet.

Wes Hunter hitching a ride back to the pits. On the track is good. Surrounding it? It's more like a GNCC course.

New Moose gear?

The French Foreign Legion (Marvin Musquin, David Vuillemin, and Dylan Ferrandis.

Want to put a face with the number? Carlen Gardner has been showing some good speed this year.

Cole Seely is picking up speed weekly.

GM = Garrett Marchbanks...though it looks like the GM logo.

Aaron Plessinger is always up for a good time...or a funny photo.

Here's hoping Kyle Chisholm is okay. He went down hard in the LCQ.

How about some style from Cooper Webb?

Dean Wilson working on his whoop jumping technique.

Justin Barcia cracked the top ten in qualifying, but he's always on our wish list for his style.

How much turmoil is there in the pack? Last week's winner, Blake Baggett, qualified 14th this week.

There's a weird kick where the sand section ends and it meets the regular dirt.

This one's from last weekend in Glendale, but there will be a full slate of amateur action on Sunday.


