Vital MX Pit Bits: Anaheim 1

We're over our allotment of eye candy from round one of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series season-opener, but we're okay with that.
GuyB
1/6/2020 2:18 PM
ledger
1/6/2020 9:54 PM
Pit Bits at it's finest, but whats going on with K. Chisholm's helmet ?
Titanium
1/6/2020 7:50 PM
It never ceases to amaze me how spotless the bikes are at the beginning of the season, even in HD closeup!
Zesiger 112
1/6/2020 7:47 PM
Anyone know what the special hose clamps are called?
lumpy790
1/6/2020 6:03 PM
Well done guyb
Baton Rouge
1/6/2020 3:47 PM
Best post of the week every monday ! Thanks we love pit bits
tp4
1/6/2020 3:25 PM
cool stuff...sweet pictures
mattyhamz2
1/6/2020 3:05 PM
So glad Pit Bits is back!!!
ledger
1/6/2020 9:54 PM
Pit Bits at it's finest, but whats going on with K. Chisholm's helmet ?
Titanium
1/6/2020 7:50 PM
It never ceases to amaze me how spotless the bikes are at the beginning of the season, even in HD closeup!
Zesiger 112
1/6/2020 7:47 PM
Anyone know what the special hose clamps are called?
lumpy790
1/6/2020 6:03 PM
Well done guyb
Baton Rouge
1/6/2020 3:47 PM
Best post of the week every monday ! Thanks we love pit bits
tp4
1/6/2020 3:25 PM
cool stuff...sweet pictures
mattyhamz2
1/6/2020 3:05 PM
So glad Pit Bits is back!!!