Vital MX Pit Bits: 2022 Washougal

Check out the latest and greatest in Pit Bits from Washougal!
ML512
7/26/2022 6:40 AM
Pit Bits below. Enjoy the sights from the 2022 Washougal National.
MX 195
7/26/2022 12:25 PM
YZed250
7/26/2022 9:59 AM
Does anyone know what model of Renthal grips are on Lawrence's bike?
That last shot of Jett's start is phenomenal!
ML512
7/26/2022 10:38 AM
petersen112
7/26/2022 11:40 AM
They look like the Renthal Ultra Tacky
https://www.renthal.com/moto/ultra-tacky-dual-compound-tapered-1
