Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2022 RedBud National 2

Check out the latest from REDBUD!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 506 72 2020 386 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 647 11877 1 757 120 28

ML512
7/4/2022 8:08 AM

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2022 RedBud National

Welcome to the infamous REDBUD! This is Independence Day weekend done right!

Welcome to the best party in motocross.

Hello again Benny!

Eli Tomac and Christian Craig had similar but unique lids for the weekend.

Tomac's lid.

Craig's matte lid.

Justin Barcia's bars were a wee bit bent in the first moto...and he still did the LEAP!

El Hombre ready to rip.

The HRC Honda crew mixed the red, white, and blue with a bit of retro flavor. We dig it.

Little custom touches for each rider.

Rooster getting after it. We've loved the effort the HRC crew has put in this season, from their on the track performances to the look of their setup. Brings back the Honda vibes of old.

Anyone try dialing this?

The 450 guys stepped up to an even larger capacity carbon fuel tank this weekend. With an even bigger capacity than their typical oversized titanium unit. We're getting into softer tracks with larger throttle positions and more load on the bikes, so no surprise here.

We're almost half way down with Sexton still carrying the red plate.

However, Jett Lawrence relinquished his at RedBud. It didn't travel far though, just to the next bike over on his brother's machine.

She'll have a bit more red next weekend in Southwick.

Photo

The 250s under the HRC tent are still rocking the titanium larger capacity tanks.

Love the white fork guards on this kit.

Photo

That is a beautiful sight.

It is &quot;dirt bike&quot; racing.

You know that Aaron Plessinger is always ready to rock the red, white, and blue!

The vest and boots were a nice touch.

Yay or nay?

Jerry Robin and the SKDA crew had their own twist ready for the flag look.

Photo

Speaking of SKDA...they went for shock factor with the AEO crew. FIREWORKS MAN! FIREWORKS!

Antonio Cairoli's machine was prepped and ready, theme and all. But sadly, Tony wasn't on hand. Hopefully we may yet see him before the season is over?

Can we get a REDBUD!

Morning glory under the Pro Circuit tent.

Ryder Difrancesco made his pro debut and had a very respectable first day on the job. Coming from way behind in moto one and running up front in an impressive fashion on moto two. We likely won't see the 523 at Southwick but it'll be back on track at Millville, prior to his final amateur race at Loretta Lynn's.

Photo

Throttle Syndicate did a great job with the PC bikes this year.

Can we have some exhaust stickers? Please and thank you.

Morning glory.

Seat cover was a nice touch.

Seth Hammaker's machine.

Renthal bar pad and grip covers getting into the spirit.

PeeWee's hair was on point for the occasion.

Drool worthy...

We can practically smell the SC1 from here.

D'Cor went heavy on the white and the flowing flag look with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team this year. Big fans here, big fans.

Photo

Simple and clean.

Little metallic sparkles added in.

Early mornings at Nationals are pretty darn cool.

Photo

PC sprinkled out some love all over.

Savatgy's machine in on the action too.

Photo

Evan the Deer? You never know what you'll encounter with the fans at RedBud.

Max Anstie was back in action, making his 2022 AMA Pro Motocross season debut aboard his new FirePower Honda! The team rolled out a CRF450R for the Brit to race a few rounds on, before turning his focus to the 250 class for the upcoming World Supercross series and Australian Supercross.

The team is an extension of the Honda Australian Factory team, which does race 450s down-under. However, Max's machine was differently specced and ultimately ran into some technical troubles that pulled him from moto one a bit early and kept the machine out of moto two.

Factory Connection is working with the team's Showa A-Kit suspension.

HGS is the team's exhaust choice both in the States and in Australia. This seems to be a new deal this year that we heard involves the team's ownership being a new distributor down un their home country.

Hmm, we've seen this fuel tank before. Coty Shock used this same style Red Moto enduro sprint tank during outdoors last season.

Again, you never know what you'll see at RedBud. It just has to be experienced to see for yourself.

Congrats on the red plate Hunter!

While Jett Lawrence is most certainly still the title favorite even after the first moto DNF, this has to sting a bit...

SKDA crushed it with the HEP look for the weekend.

Marshall Weltin was dialed in for his home race and cracked the top ten overall even!

We've seen Marshall out testing here in SoCal during the week with the team and the hard work seems to be paying off.

Helmet look familiar? Carson Mumford had Tagger Designs whip up a replica of Nico Izzi's famous Volcom design lid that Tagger did back in the day.

The BarX machines were dialed in for the weekend festivities.

Again, the seat covers are a nice touch.

Eli Tomac's machine...drool...

Photo

Photo

How does the Star 450 look for the weekend stack up for you?

Pro Taper bar pad in theme.

Joey Savatgy has had a tough road to get here. Congrats.

Photo

The Star 250s were almost as good looking as their 450 counterparts...almost. The 450 class white plates just suited the look a bit more.

Between all the bikes under their tent, that was a lot of red, white, and blue.

Metallic vibes.

It's been quite a few weeks of the Star 250s running stock rear sprockets.

Full lineup.

At first glance, Justin Cooper may have swapped back to the fork tubes the rest of the team was running. But nope, he's still on a different tapered upper tube (likely a YZ two stroke tube) but they got their hand on a Kashima coated set so now it blends in a bit more with the rest of the bikes under the tent.

Thank you for the respect Jo Shimoda. Go Jo, go!

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team had some simple additions to their graphics. Still pretty cool.

Another look. Also the team has expanded upon the stock vented side plate's holes. MORE AIR!

Photo

Photo

It's almost like it's been a day or two since Mitch Payton saw one of these outdoor trophies... It's great to see the PC team getting back in the mix more and more! See ya'll next week!


2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest