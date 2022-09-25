Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2022 Motocross of Nations | Part 1 1

Check out our best snaps from the best race of the year!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 544 75 2067 383 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 689 12317 1 789 120 28

ML512
9/25/2022 12:47 PM

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2022 Motocross of Nations | Part 1

Motocross of Nations is truly a special event and as of such, we'll be bringing you multiple Pit Bits from this weekend! First up is a very light / down and dirty one featuring host of team bikes. Dive in, check out some of the different looks! We'll be back tomorrow with a tech version on all the different countries bikes and the day after we'll have gear...helmets...and more.

USA | Justin Cooper's Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing YZ250F

Photo

Photo

USA | Chase Sexton's Team Honda HRC CRF450RW.

Photo

USA | Eli Tomac's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F

Photo

Japan | Jo Shimoda's Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250

Photo

Japan | Kota Toriyabe's Yamaha Japan YZ450F

Japan | Yuki Okura's Honda Dream HRC CRF450R

Switzerland | Jeremy Seewer's Monster Energy Yamaha WILVO MXGP YZ450F.

Photo

France | Marvin Musquin's Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's 250 SX-F.

France | Maxime Renaux's Monster Energy WILVO Yamaha MXGP YZ450F.

France | Dylan Ferrandis' Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F.

Australia | Mitch Evans' HRC Honda MXGP CRF450RW.

Photo

Australia | Hunter Lawrence's Team Honda HRC CRF250R.

Australia | Jett Lawrence's Team Honda HRC CRF450RW.

Photo

Photo

Norway | Haakon Osterhagen's Fantic XX 250

Germany | Simon Laengenfelder's Red Bull GasGas DeCarli Factory Racing MC 250

Great Britain | Tommy Searle's Crendon FastTrack Honda CRF450R.

Great Britain | Max Anstie's Firepower Honda CRF250R.

Great Britain | Dean Wilson's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 450.

Spain | Guillem Farres' Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing YZ250F.

Spain | Ruben Fernandez's 114 Motorsports Honda CRF450RW.

New Zealand | Josiah Natzke's PRMX Kawasaki KX450.

New Zealand | Brodie Connolly's Altherm JCR Yamaha YZ250F

New Zealand | Rhys Carter's Yamaha YZ450F

The Netherlands | Kay De Wolf's Nestaan Husqvarna Factory MX2 FC 250

Canada | Dylan Wright's GDR Honda CRF450R.

Canada | Tyler Medgalia's GasGas MC 450

Italy | Antonio Cairoli's Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's 450 SX-F.

The Netherlands | Calvin Vlaanderen's Van Deeroy Yamaha YZ450F.

Italy | Andrea Adamo's SM Action GasGas MC 250

Germany | Max Nagl's HAAS Racing Husqvarna FC 450

Belgium | Jago Gerts' Monster Energy Yamaha Kemea MX2 YZ450F

Lithuania | Arminas Jasakonis Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha YZ450F (borrowed) Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F.

Norway | Kevin Horgmo's F&H Kawasaki KX250.

Sweden | Alvin Ostlund's JK Racing Yamaha YZ450F

Sweden | Albin Gerhardsson's Husqvarna FC 250

Sweden | Freddie Noren's BBMX KTM 450 SX-F.


Related: 2022 Motocross of Nations MXoN RedBud Vital MX Pit Bits
2022 Motocross of Nations MXoN RedBud Vital MX Pit Bits
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest