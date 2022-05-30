Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2022 Fox Raceway National 5

That new, new in the pits.

ML512
5/30/2022 10:15 AM

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2022 Fox Raceway National

Check out the latest around the pits and track from the opening round of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, straight from the Fox Raceway 1 National.

You literally couldn't have scripted this any better if you tried! Congrats to all involved from Honda Powersports, Honda Racing Corporation and everyone who works with this program. That's one hell of a feat.

Chase Sexton was running a Showa BFRC shock this weekend, which we don't too commonly see in the USA. It's been around for about ten years now but has had the success here as seen in the GPs. We've explained the function difference a few times over the years and in next week's Pit Bits, we'll go over it a bit more with some more in-depth photos.

Thoughts on the retro Honda machines?

Personally, the 80's themed Honda look hasn't always looked the best on a modern bike. But, the HRC squad knocked it out of the park on this bike and the gear going with it was just the cherry on the top. So...can we get this at another round?

Pit shirts included.

Larger capacity titanium fuel tanks are back in rotation for the HRC.

Very simple / old school number one. Not that the #1 and all associated logos are just sticker to keep weight down. It's not a full panel sized graphic.

Blue seat?

Gold rims.

At the end of SX, we saw the HRC crew move to a very short and direct header on their Yoshimura system and it's here to stay for outdoors. Likely, this moves power up-stream a little more and creates a quicker rev character.

We've seen a few top level teams run these Intercomp tire gauges. How much are they? Only about $300...

HRC updated their long existing logo earlier this season and you'll see it aboard the team's pit shirts, bike, rigs, and more.

Garrett Marchbanks joins Alex Martin aboarda 450 under the Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX Yamaha team for the summer. Leaving the only rider aboard a 250 being Brandon Scharer.

We notice the Club crew mounted up oil coolers to Marchbanks 250 near the end of the season but they've also equipped it to his 450 as well.

The ClubMX machines had Luxon's latest adjustable pullrods and their lightweight bell crank on their 450s and 250s.

Sadly, for Dylan Ferrandis, this is the only time he'll end up having the red number one plate in 2022. The thumb surgery will likely keep him out for at least half the season.

We also noticed that Dylan Ferrandis was set to make a suspension switch for the Summer. After spending Supercross aboard KYB kit suspension and working 250 team suspension guy Drew Hopkins, it looks as if Ferrandis was set to return to working directly with KYB and the factory level components as he did last summer.

A look at the works shock that took place of the kit shock we've seen aboard Ferrandis machine all year.

Carbon fuel tanks are back! Here's a peek at the slightly larger capacity CRM tank the Monster Energy Star Yamaha team has aboard their 450s, along with a little heat wrap to keep the fuel just a bit more stable.

What's that data cord doing there? Welp, the Monster Energy Star Yamaha 450 program is the only factory 450 program that doesn't use a Keihin ECU as the team has chosen to work with Vortex ECUs., like they have on their 250 program.

Brent Duffe has a new home for the Summer, well sorta. He's moved over from the Star 250 program over to the Factory Yamaha / Star 450 program. It's same same...but different...but same.

Electric lift stands making a comeback?

The #329 of Matt LeBlanc is doing a couple outdoor nationals to get his feet wet before returning to amateurs through Loretta Lynn's. While Nick Romano the #411 has made the move to the pros full-time and intends to do all 12 rounds of AMA Pro Motocross

More carbon tanks.

All five Star 250s had electric water pumps installed.

Five deep under the Star Yamaha 250 truck this weekend. Matt LeBlanc will only do another round or two before returning to amateurs through Loretta Lynn's, but Colt Nichols should be back to the races by then to take his parking spot.

Lots of riders, lots of wheels.

We ran into a familiar face and yes, the pass does work.

When it comes to pit goodies, the Monster Energy Kawasaki squad always has the best-of-the-best. Check out this umbrella holder on their SXS.

New spare wheel holder.

Spare stand, cooler, and more.

Hammaker is ready to lay down some haymakers this season.

Ken Roczen has some of the coolest Red Bull lids ever.

What's hiding inside the Pro Circuit pit carts? Well, on one side there's spare wheels stashed inside.

Keep it up Lyon Herron.

Gold and clean. Jett Lawrence reminded everyone at Fox Raceway why he's rocking that number.

It wasn't that hot at the opening rounds but the fans were present! The TLD crew has a new setup.

The Twisted Tea / HEP Motorsports Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance crew had an updated look for Pro Motocross. A little extra blue has been added to the bike and even the plastic has been changed to suit.

A look at the shroud.

Biggest change is back at the sideplate, which is totally blue under the graphics. It looks pretty cool and helps the Progressive logo pop a bit more.

In past years, the Pro Circuit squad has had a separate oil cooler unit onboard but has opted for a more &quot;built in&quot; version as of late. Routing it into the bottom left of their right side radiator and using a little bit of that core space to cool the oil then route it into the back of the engine cases.

Vented front number plates are back! And yes, RJ Hampshire was on a 250 at Fox Raceway but for about four days, he was a factory 450 guy. That was a busy couple weeks between SX and MX.

Lots of scoop and sand tires were utilized in qualifying at Fox Raceway. We even saw a couple brave souls go to the line in moto one with a version of them onboard. But by the second moto, they were gone.

Justin Cooper's Pro Motocross season didn't start the way he was hoping, with a first turn crash in practice.

Split clamps onboard Barcia's machine?

Ehhh, not quite! Those are just lines on a sticker. Sneaky, sneaky! But who are they trying to be sneaky too?

Heavy throttle means you need a much larger fuel tank! In this case, Barcia has one that looks like it's straight off the XC model.

We noticed a few small details that were different between Cairoli's machine and the parts aboard Plessinger / Dungey's machines. Cairoli's clamps aren't split but tapered.

While Plessinger and Dungey are utilizing split clamps both bottom and top.

Plessinger and Dungey's KTM 450 SX-Fs also have a more open design engine mount left and right...

While Cairoli has the stock, solid mount. In our after-race interview with Antonio Cairoli, he mentions the MXGP team having a stiffer frame he is more used to. Which would explain some of his setup choices.

Antonio Cairoli's bike features a few brand differences related to his relationship with the MXGP team's sponsors. Most notably, Pirelli.

Along with a GET Data RPM light and launch control signal.

Forkner was the only member aboard the team we noticed with shroud extenders.

Shorty grip tape.

Most of the PC guys had frame grip tape at different heights and grits.

Manual cam chain tensioner aboard the PC machines.

Thin but large at the same time. These radiators are units that Pro Circuit sources themselves and aren't provided by KHI.

Come outdoors, the Pro Circuit squad changes over to a stouter front brake caliper. It's a little heavier and accepts a full sized brake pad. Where the one they use in SX is a bit thinner overall and accepts thinner brake pads to keep the weight down.

Little bit different Virbram grip tape again.

The new &quot;pocket rocket&quot;? Noah Viney didn't have the National debut he was hoping for in terms of results due to crashes and shoulder issue but his start were insane!

Electric water pumps, coming to a bike near you?

When your name gets messed up on your sublimated jersey and they have to place an iron-on over it...

You could say Ken Roczen was pretty happy.

Is the trophy going in Christian's room or Jagger's?

After a very rough Supercross season, the Pro Circuit truck was pretty full come round one again!

Bet you never thought you'd see this man geared up and ready to race a Pro National, huh?

The BBMX team was still in Fly at round one but no logos? We heard they purchased the gear themselves but will liekly not be continuing with Fly at round two.

Mike Metzger would be proud.

Not as drastic as Craig's bar risers but still, a little on the tall side for LeBlanc.

The Red Bull redneck is back! Welcome home cowboy.

There were a few questioning Christian Craig's boot and helmet choice for the Fox National. Well, Christian Craig's 450 contract is separate from his 250 deal. The 250 team is Star Racing, while the 450 team is Factory Yamaha's but operated by Star. This necessitates two different contracts and on the second deal, the 450 contract, Christian has the same freedoms that Ferrandis and Tomac do in acquiring his own gear deals. He stuck with Thor and 100%, but opted to return to Bell helmets and take on Gaerne. We'd suspect some of this kit sill stick with him when he moves to Husqvarna next season.

There's a lot of weight and history on those doors...

Morning routine for Drew Hopkins

Pasta or burgers?

Time to start negotiating mechanics eyewear contracts? Ha!

The Star Yamaha crew has a couple young guns on Pro Taper's ACF (Aluminum / Carbon Fiber) handlebars.

Gotta keep the mud out and those radiators flowing air.

Axell Hodges has a new handlebar bend. (facial handlebar bend)

Austin Forkner runs a much, much thinner titanium front motor mount than his teammates.

Those old school JT vibes. Please make something like this Alpinestars, please.

More vented goodness. Note the ghosted #956 in the graphics, in honor of Ty's brother Jesse.

Fatbar 36 in the wold! We haven't seen too many of these since they were released but we've heard they sell well.

The Acerbis crew had some metallic flake plastic for a few teams this weekend and SKDA did up some graphics to go with that. Very nice, very nice.

Stock engine mount...

Vs factory engine mounts for the outgoing KTM chassis.

What do you notice different about this photo and the next?

Answer in the comment section if you'd like.

The Dunge is back and we'll be back next week with more Pit Bits!


