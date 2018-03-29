Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Valeciana 2

More trick stuff straight from the MXGP series!

ML512
3/29/2018 6:57 AM

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Valeciana

MXGP delivers with great racing and trick bits in the pits again. Take a peak at what we saw in Spain.

After a few seasons in Pro Grip goggles, Tim Gajser has made the switch to head-to-toe Fox with the new Vue goggle.

Check out Herlings getting nudged up the bank by Cairoli, things are starting out so intense in MXGP for 2018.

It's the little things that make a TM.

Speaking of TM, Max Nagl's bike has some kit KYB spring forks onboard.

A closer look at the ram airbox design that TM employs, which involves moving the gas tank to the subframe area.

Steven Clarke is back for another run at the EMX250 series, placing fourth and eight in his two motos.

1-1-1-1-1-1...Yup, that's Pauls season so far. Defending the title is going better than winning it in the first place.

F&H definitely has a different look compared to the prior Kawasaki MX2 efforts we've seen in the past.

They do take advantage of Belgium manufacturer, HGS for their exhausts.

Overall, the engine has a very stock look. Production engine mounts, air boot, and no titanium to be found...

Jed Beaton's consistency is coming together, as he lays seventh in the championship.

Four-nine results means Conrad Mewse loses some ground in the points, now he's tied for fifth with Ben Watson in MX2.

Eight-six...not where Tim Gajser wants to be.

Hmmm, first peek at a roll-off version of the Fox Vue goggle.

Last week we showed you how Cairoli's new frame had older engine components and custom engine mounts to place it in the newer chassis. Herlings on the the other hand is using the new engine in his new frame, but it does have some custom carbon fiber hanger brackets. He's also got stock footpegs on hand...hmm...

We were a little surprised to see Jeffrey Herling using the stock frame guards, as they're a bit bulky.

Jeremy Seewer is laying down some decent starts but ultimately is still figuring out the consistency needed to be a top ten guy on the 450.

The Cairoli/Herlings battle continues, as they leave Spain tied on points.

Tommy Searle's DRT KX450F had some work's KYB PSF1 forks wrapped up in X-Trig ROCS clamps.

While his MX2 counterpart, Darian Sanayei, has a kit version of KYB's PSF1 forks, with the fork caps being a part of Technical Touch's catalog. The bar mounts are from X-Trig but the triple clamps are made by DRT in-house.

We also noticed that Sanayei's front number plate was heavily vented, letting a lil more air into the custom ram air system that DRT has made for their KX250F.

Hmm, the brakes? No, bot Brembos...they're actually modified stockers.

BUD Racing's Pierre Goupillon takes the first overall in EMX250 with a three-two moto score.

A four-four was enough to keep Clemente Desalle third in points by two points over Febvre.

EMX250 is stacked with veterans like Steven Clarke and Mel Pocock.

After a few seasons on Showa's SFF TAC forks, Tim Gajser has made the switch to spring forks, roughly the same component group that Roczen is running in the USA.

The Kemea Yamaha team is the factory MX2 effort but faces similarities to the Kawasaki team, with quite a few stock components.

Stock lugs and stock calipers.

The center of the carbon fiber skid plate comes up between the frame spar to the engine case, to keep mud from scooping up and into the skidplate. Fyi, it also has stock pegs and stock bolts, no titanium here.

The forks appear to be stock upper tubes with a PSF1 cartridge slipped inside.

Out back there is a bit of trickery, with a billet works KYB shock. Probably leftovers from the Rinaldi bikes of last year. Also by a quick peak, it appear Rinaldi is assisting with their engines as well.

Hunter Lawrence was consistent with a five-five result, keeping him fourth in the title. He, like the other top MX2 riders, need to stop the bleeding and get a hold of Jonass soon.

Works AOS spring forks for Romain Febvre.

Romain Febvre is slowly starting to look like his old self, he sits fourth in the title just two points outside third.

Thomas Kjer Olsen lost points to Jorge Prado in both motos, but still sits second in the championship.

Fifth overall on the weekend and fifth in points is whre Gautier Paulin sits.

Darain Sanayei has shown he has the speed to challenge Pauls Jonass, now if they can keep the bike together...

Jorge Prado seems to be the only one with a real chance at fighting Jonass for this title, but he's still yet to best him in a moto.

Looks like Gas Gas has stepped up with a little support for the EMX300 series with on one their off-road bikes, tuned for moto.

Enduro tanks do leave some extra room for sponsor logos...

Some familiar faces on here like Rekluse, FMF, and Technical Touch/KYB.


