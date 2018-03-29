Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Valeciana

More trick stuff straight from the MXGP series!
ML512
3/29/2018 6:57 AM
MXGP delivers with great racing and trick bits in the pits again. Take a peak at what we saw in Spain.
tp4
3/29/2018 11:14 AM
what a Rear tire on that Kemea yamaha...super cool.
dig the pictures...thanks
mikebrownsound
3/29/2018 9:31 AM
GasGas looks awful alot like KTM 2015?
tp4
3/29/2018 11:14 AM
what a Rear tire on that Kemea yamaha...super cool.
dig the pictures...thanks
mikebrownsound
3/29/2018 9:31 AM
GasGas looks awful alot like KTM 2015?