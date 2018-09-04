Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Trentino

- Home
Trentino offers some of the greatest visuals of the season, both on and off the track...
We're back in Italy for the MXGP of Trentino, one of the most scenic races of the season. Per usual, it presented great racing and also another good look at the trickery of the MXGP machinery. Enjoy our latest Pit Bits from the World Championship.
#434
4/10/2018 2:05 AM
Maybe factory KTM just doesn't have more parts? Tony gets the titanium pegs and the stock brake tip and Jeffrey the titanium brake tip and the stock pegs...