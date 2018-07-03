Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Patagonia

- Home
The MXGP season has begun and so has the dive into their trick machines...
The MXGP offers some amazing locations and even more amazing machinery when compared to the US-based series. This year, the championship doesn't kick off in the deserts of the Middle East...but the Southern forests of South America for the MXGP of Patagonia in Argentina. Scroll down for some peeks into the racing and bikes of the 2018 MXGP World Championship.
ledger
3/7/2018 3:17 AM
They give new meaning to the seat bump....or hump ? lol.
Mini Elsinore
3/6/2018 9:30 PM
Borby's Suzuki in white/red looks absolutely bitchin!
David934
3/7/2018 12:42 AM
Its cool to see our Czech made ČZ Chains back in GP with Bos team. Nice
jemcee
3/6/2018 8:15 PM
Who knew Donald Trump was a mechanic for KTM? Not me that's for sure
motoarmageddon
3/6/2018 9:48 PM
Hell yeah, trump used to race a little mx. Always rode with Hannah