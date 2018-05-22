Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Germany 3

Check out the latest racing and paddock action from Germany

ML512
5/22/2018 11:34 AM

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Germany

Germany offered up more of the usual in terms of who's riding well and who isn't, it also dished out some action around the pits with some pretty trick goodies...

Gautier Paulin laying it down on the way to a podium position, with third.

Jorge Prado and Pauls Jonass traded moto wins again, keeping the points gap at 22 in favor of Jonass.

After a few solid rounds, Clemente Desalle lost a little ground to Gautier Paulin. He's still ahead of him in the points, but lost a chunk by the time Germany wrapped up.

That's a beefy GPS antenna...but it's the best way to get very accurate track position data, sorta like a LITPro.

Quick coupler for the hydraulic clutch lines aboard the Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki KX450F-SR.

KRT's Polisport handguards wrap over and butt-up against their hydraulic clutch master cylinder.

Anthony Rodriguez was a last minute replacement but will be back for a good chunk of the MX2 season. We'll see if he can build upon his 14th overall.

Fifth overall and fifth in the championship for Romain Febvre.

Tim Gajser had his most consistent ride of the year, with two second places for second overall. He now sits sixth in the championship.

HRC fill-in Todd Waters was injured in his first race with a broken collarbone but will make a speedy return, still to be the fill-in rider for Brian Bogers...who will miss a more extended period of time.

The HRC MXGP team gets a different headpipe spec per their request, so Yoshimura changes the length and adds a resonance chamber.

Yoshimura also welds on an-extra layer to keep the head pipe safe from debris and smaller impacts.

Between the pedal, titanium tip, titanium pegs and brackets, the HRC clevis...there's just so much trickness going on here.

Six-five, a rough weekend for Antonio Cairoli, as his rival Jeffrey Herlings was flawless.

Jed Beaton (14) managed fifth overall with TKO (19) coming in eighth overall.

Tommy Searle was back at the races, but floated far back in the pack with 18th overall. We expect to see Tommy building round to round.

Eight-five, the scores attached to Henry Jacobi's weekend.

Ben Watson just missed out on the overall podium this round, with a four-four for...yup, fourth overall.

We spent a bit of time looking over Shaun Simpson's Wilvo Yamaha YZ450F. There's a few American brands aboard, such as Rekluse clutches, Enjoy graphics, Works Connection clutch perch, and more.

KYB/Technical Touch directly support the team.

As with most Yamaha teams around the world, they're using stock fork lugs...plus a pretty cool carbon fiber/vented disc guard.

X-Trig ROCS clamps...but they seem to be using a stock or stock-based steering stem instead of the adjustable ones they normally come with.

What's up with this brake caliper? It appears to be a stock unit, with some weight removed, re-anodized, with a logo etched into it.

KYB works shocks, CNC'd machined from billet aluminum, with a larger than stock compression adjuster.

Akrapovic exhaust, Pro Circuit shift lever...although the team uses GYTR components, it doesn't appear as if the bike uses one of their cylinder heads.

Some small rods are added to brace the radiators.

Instead of letting the fuel vent hose come out from under the seat and up to the steering stem, the team opts to drill through the airbox lid and reroute the hose.

Shaun Simpson runs a fairly thick seat on his YZ450F, station right above the CRM carbon fiber fuel tank.

Little GYTR goodies here and there...

The Pro Circuit link on Shaun's bike has seen a bit of abuse.

Another one-one performance from Jeffrey Herlings, as he chases his first ever MXGP class championship.

Pit Beirer getting a different view of the track from the now defunct KTM quad.


