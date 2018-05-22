Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Germany

- Home
Check out the latest racing and paddock action from Germany
Germany offered up more of the usual in terms of who's riding well and who isn't, it also dished out some action around the pits with some pretty trick goodies...
Torrmentor
5/22/2018 12:36 PM
Pit Bits Hangtown??
YZed250
5/22/2018 12:21 PM
Looks like Vibram rubber (sole mfg) frame tape on the works HRC Honda of Todd Waters. Is that right? Never seen that before.
Also, Kawasaki ran a similar front machined and anodized brake caliper to Wilvo, as featured in pit bits for MXGP of Valencia.
ML512
5/22/2018 12:50 PM
That caliper was on the DRT Kawasaki, as Dixon machined the stock ones in house to get a similar appearance.