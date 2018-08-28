Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Bulgaria

- Home
Check out all the action in the pits and on the track from the MXGP of Bulgaria
Another round of MXGP, another chance to find some trickery in the puts and action on the track. This edition is straight from Bulgaria, enjoy.
YZed250
8/29/2018 9:31 AM
Front brake banjo bolt sensor on Cairoli's bike? That IXS gear of Jeremy Sewer is so sick!
HenryA
8/29/2018 9:19 AM
What's up with the blue radiator hose on the picture of the GYTR clutch cover?
Sleeves945
8/29/2018 9:36 AM
It’s sliced radiator hose ziptied over the normal hose for extra protection against rocks/roost
mx_563
8/29/2018 8:37 AM
Would be nice to get a pit-bits that included some EMX300 bikes.