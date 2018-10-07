Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Asia

- Home
Get some insight to the location, paddock, and racing from the 2018 MXGP of Asia.
The second of the two rounds based in Indonesia turned out more favorable than the first. Without rain and a nice, wide track and facility, the overall atmosphere of the event was much more positive and we snagged a few more nuggets for your eyes. Enjoy.
kNewc
7/10/2018 11:56 AM
IDK, that 3000000 Cairoli or Herlings jersey would totally be worth the $20 USD to me lol We need more of those in the US! I would buy the crap out out of it at the races. Damn copyright laws lmao
YZed250
7/10/2018 9:23 AM
Cycra stadium (with clamp covers) over the Rockstart FE, all day long!