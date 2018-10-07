Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Asia

Get some insight to the location, paddock, and racing from the 2018 MXGP of Asia.

7/10/2018

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Asia

The second of the two rounds based in Indonesia turned out more favorable than the first. Without rain and a nice, wide track and facility, the overall atmosphere of the event was much more positive and we snagged a few more nuggets for your eyes. Enjoy.

Indonesia does have a growing MX population and one of their local teams had a few riders taking up the wildcard slots.

There's always a lot of orange or white at the start of a MX2 race.

General seating in the sun, VIP under the awning?

Antonio Cairoli uses the same Brembo hydraulic clutch master cylinder as the US team, which isn't standard. Likely, the piston size inside has changed (we're guessing smaller) to produce a different feel.

While Jeffrey Herlings uses the Brembo master cylinder that comes stock on the KTMs.

We noticed Herlings jersey looked a bit bulkier than usual, it seems the Dutchman added an extra layer of protection after his recent injury.

Every bit counts when it's this hot and the field isn't adapted.

Indonesia was a big improvement for Tim Gajser, as he was able to lead some laps, podium in both motos (splitting Cairoli and Herlings in the overall), and was able to move up to fourth in the points standings.

It looks like Thomas Covington uses the smaller/stock sized front axle, while all the US teams use the larger 25mm axle.

The Husqvarna team is one of the few we see with a different than stock rear caliper, using Brembo's SXS rear brake, and a MotoMaster rear bracket where they can change the size of the rear rotor.

Jeremy van Horebeek trying to stay cool, there's a bit of pressure on his shoulders now as it look like he's out at Rinaldi Yamaha and will be replaced by Jeremy Seewer in 2019.

Weight or airflow? Either way, Gautier Paulin's handguards had some major modification.

Pre-drilling.

Ehh, we're still on the fence about the stock clamp guards on the Husqvarnas. Do you like them?

Pauls Jonass has lost his early season stranglehold on the season, as Jorge Prado has now tied him in points. At the start it looked like Pauls would defend with ease but now the number one plate looks to be weighing heavily.

Jeremy Seewer's day ended with a taco'd wheel, check the post below.

What's that? It's rice, as it was being mixed into the soil to retain some moisture.

Anthony Rodriguez seems to be adapting well with a fourth in moto one.

With a poor moto one score, Thomas kjer Olsen slips towards Ben Watson's clutches, he now holds third in the championship by ten points over the Brit.

That'll work.

Consistency was key for Tommy Searle in a season where he's lacked it due to injuries. Seven-seven on the day left him with a top five overall.

Another excellent performance by Ben Watson, who picked fourth overall and moto podium. Placing him just behind the two factory KTM entries and the HRC Honda of Calvin Vlaanderen.

Another round, another batch of points gained for Jorge Prado as he now sits tied for the MX2 lead.

Riders and mechanics trying to keep the body temperatures down.

Ummm, maybe not the best replica jerseys...

Jorge Prado has spent this year training in Southern Italy and due to how well he's handled the heat, we'd say it's paying off.

Clemente Desalle sits races away from the top two in the points with Gajser quite aways back in fourth. If he keeps it consistent, third in MXGP looks pretty likely for the Panda.

The fan was back, as the KRT team tried to keep the temps down in Indonesia.

While the US team uses Pro Circuit's waterpump, the MXGP outfit utilizes Boyesen. From here, you can also spy where the oil cooler routes into the oil filter housing.

Keeping air flowing through the radiators in staging.

Another rough day in the office is letting the huge advantage, which Cairoli gained through Herlings injury, slip away. He's now 24 points out of the lead.

The MXGP of Asia was overall a disaster for Romain Febvre as he placed 16th overall and lost fourth overall in the points to Tim Gajser.


The Latest