Vital MX GP Bits: 2022 MXGP of France

Check out the latest GP Bits from the MXGP of France

ML512
6/10/2022 11:44 AM

Vital MX GP Bits: 2022 MXGP of France

Last weekend, the HRC crew ran the 50th anniversary Honda look but was in standard gear. However, this week they had Fox's Super Trick LE, albeit a week later than the US side.

Their kits included the LE Super Trick helmet...very drool worthy.

We made an error last week by stating the Factory Yamaha Wilvo team was on hybrid forks, as they're actually on a works spring fork. We'd like a set please!

Glen Coldenhoff in action. The Wilvo Yamaha team really seems to be coming around this season.

Tell me you're French without telling me you're French.

This man right here, Jeremy Seewer, stood up for the field after Infront made a mess of track prep and decisions. Check out Lewis Phillips podcast on MX Vice for more info.

The mess we spoke of...

Photo

Photo

That's a mudder...

Help!

Assistance required...

Quite the combination.

With the allowance of spare bikes in the GPs, the tents always look a little fuller compared to the US side.

Cladio DeCarli, the man who supported Antonio Cairoli for over 15 years from MX2 to MXGP, from Yamaha to KTM, and more. For 2022, his team has been transferred from being KTM's premier MXGP program over to their GasGas brand.

Who says only four strokes get cool carbon fiber tanks...

New Scott goggles...drool...

Photo

Even though Liam Everts is being supported by KTM, he's on the older generation 250.

Brian Bogers, on the Standing Construct Husqvarna, is actually riding the outgoing generation FC 450.

Another look at the old gen Husky.

While Pauls Jonass is one the new generation Husky 450.

More mud lids.

To transplant the old head onto the new engine cases, some new engine hangers had to be mocked up.

This new switch is still odd to get used to...

The quality of carbon fiber parts that Akrapovic makes for KTM and a few select factory teams is just beautiful.

Hmm...KTM has been doing some strange stuff in MX2 with their engines and we actually did a video on it. Which you can find below.

 

Rock on buddy, rock on.

After starting the season with a sixth overall, Jed Beaton hasn't been able to lock in a top ten overall since. However, he was a bit closer this weekend than he's been the past three races.

Photo

Welp...that sucks...

Kevin Horgmo came oh so close to the podium again this weekend, with fourth overall.

A small peak at Stephen Rubini's SR Honda

The French based SR Honda squad utilizes KYB spring forks in place of the stock Showa units. They also choose to stay with stock triple clamps.

AXP is a brand we more than often see in hard enduro as they make full coverage skidplates that have linkage guards built it. However, they do make more simplistic versions for moto as well.

As with most Honda teams we've seen this year, a little extra venting has been added to increase airflow. This one was a bit of the loose side when it came to pattern.

Photo

Tom Vialle wasn't hard to spot at his home Grand Prix.

DT1 filter material that's been used to help keep mud from sticking to the Airoh lids.


