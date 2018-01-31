Vital MX Bike Face-Off: JGR vs LVN100 vs HEP Suzuki

Who's got the best Suzuki on the block...or in the pits we should say? We've got some drool worthy shots from the biggest RMArmy teams in the pits with the Autotrader.com/ Yoshimura/JGR Suzuki Factory Racing squad, Hansen's LVN100/Nut-Up Industries program, and the H.E.P. Motorsports team. Scroll down to look through some shots of each team's bikes, the looks, the tech, and more to decide which one is the best in you eyes. To share your opinion hit the poll at the bottom of the page to vote for your favorite!

Autotrader.com/Yoshimura/JGR Suzuki Factory Racing RM-Z450 & RM-Z250

JGR's bikes have long been on of our favorites to shoot; mostly due to the sheer number of one-off parts they've made over the years, the types of suspension they've used, and the aftermarket brands they've aligned themselves with. Now with their latest partnership with Suzuki as the factory US effort, there's a true mix of one-off in-house parts and works/factory goodies straight from Japan. Take a peek below and some of the goodies we found on Justin Bogle and Weston Peick's RM-Z450s and Justin Hill's RM-Z250.





LVN100/Nut-Up Industries/Suzuki RM-Z450

Ever since Josh Hansen launched his own program, he's had some of the coolest bikes in the pits. In the past few years he's ridden a Kawasaki and then Husqvarna, but is now back to Suzuki as he was when he was free-riding and doing X-Games in 2013. This time around though, Hansen has a ton of personal support from Suzuki and he's even added a teammate with Matt Bisceglia under the awning.

H.E.P. Motorsports/FXR/Suzuki RM-Z450 & RM-Z250

The new kids on the block, well, sorta. H.E.P. Motorsports is made from a group of moto-enthusiasts, including the '88 125 National Champion George Holland (the H, in HEP). The team got rocking-and-rolling a little late this off season and is mostly based as a 450 squad with three guys on the new RM-Z450 (Dusty Pipes, Kyle Cunningham, and Henry Miller) and one 250 rider for the West Coast (Tallon Lafountaine). Without any major corporate backers, the bikes were able to retain a very clean look with just a few supporting brands and a classic blue and yellow shceme.



