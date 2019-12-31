Vital MX Awards Show - Racer of the Year

We're wrapping up the second year of the Vital MX awards (just in time for New Year's Eve), and after tallying the votes in the Racer of the Year category, the unanimous (and runaway) winner was Adam Cianciarulo. Like we mentioned to Adam when we stopped by his place to drop off the trophy, we suspect that people were motivated to vote for him not only for his success on the track, but by how he bounced back after a tough Supercross season. This one is well-deserved.

Let's check out some photos from the year.