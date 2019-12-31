Vital MX Awards Show - Racer of the Year

- Home
We handed out the last trophy of our awards season, and it goes to Adam Cianciarulo.
We're wrapping up the second year of the Vital MX awards (just in time for New Year's Eve), and after tallying the votes in the Racer of the Year category, the unanimous (and runaway) winner was Adam Cianciarulo. Like we mentioned to Adam when we stopped by his place to drop off the trophy, we suspect that people were motivated to vote for him not only for his success on the track, but by how he bounced back after a tough Supercross season. This one is well-deserved.
Let's check out some photos from the year.
StevieTimes
12/31/2019 6:32 PM
"Nick will have a new wrench this year (Justin Shantie), but will have the same support crew around him, like Nick Wey."
Shouldn't it say "Adam will"?
MOTOXSTATION
12/31/2019 6:07 PM
Congratulations Adam!..well deserved. Thanks for providing us with some great racing & glad you got the 450 out of first gear!!