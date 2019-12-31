Toggle

We handed out the last trophy of our awards season, and it goes to Adam Cianciarulo.

GuyB
12/31/2019 5:32 PM

Vital MX Awards Show - Racer of the Year

We're wrapping up the second year of the Vital MX awards (just in time for New Year's Eve), and after tallying the votes in the Racer of the Year category, the unanimous (and runaway) winner was Adam Cianciarulo. Like we mentioned to Adam when we stopped by his place to drop off the trophy, we suspect that people were motivated to vote for him not only for his success on the track, but by how he bounced back after a tough Supercross season. This one is well-deserved.

 

Adam with the hardware.

Let's check out some photos from the year. 

Watching AC and Eli Tomac battling at the Monster Energy Cup was a blast. It'll be interesting to see where Adam settles into the pecking order in a full field.

We're expecting to see quite a few riders vying for podium spots this year.

While this was the Monster Energy Cup trim for the Monster Energy Kawasaki crew, it'll still take us a minute to get used to the new number nine.

That's a good ride back to the pits, with Mitch Payton.

Celebrating with the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki crew.

Wrapping up the title in Indiana. This one was a huge weight off his shoulders.

This was from Adam's last time on a 250 at Unadilla.

Jumping out front at RedBud.

Laying down the power at Southwick.

There's a lot to look ahead to in the next few seasons.

Rocking the Fox retro gear at Fox Raceway.

Adam will have a new wrench this year (Justin Shantie), but will have the same support crew around him, like Nick Wey.

Doing a litlte sandblasting in Houston.

How's that for a start? While he was on the big side for a 250 last season, he should fit well on the bigger Kawasaki.

Ugh, remember the mess in San Diego last year? So do we. Adam actually crashed in the lime soup during practice. When we asked how he didn't suffer the same burns as some other riders, he mentioned that he'd jumped in the shower immediately after he got back to the truck.

 

