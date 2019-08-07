Vital MX 2019 Dream Bike Winner Announcement!

Toggle

The wait is over and we have a winner for the 2019 Honda CRF250R Vital MX Dream Bike presented by Boyesen and Honda Powersports.

And The Winner Is: Kaden Horton of Prineville, Oregon. 

Congratulations to Kaden, who was randomly selected at the end of the contest, and thanks to everyone who signed up for the contest. We are always super pumped to be able to legitimately give a bike away to a true moto fan, especially a bike that we'd want to keep and ride ourselves. If you missed this year's contest, there is always next year where we'll have another bike, another huge batch of sweet parts, and another chance to win a free motocross machine. 

Thanks again from the Vital MX Crew. 

 


