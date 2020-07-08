Toggle

Vital MTB Reviews Four Intriguing Electric Mountain Bikes

While we're waiting for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to kick off, how about something a little different?

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9353 3575 45954 883 2385 30454 38 1690 2 184

GuyB
8/7/2020 4:56 PM

The crew at Vital MTB cooked up a comprehensive and entertaining review of four electric mountain bikes, including the 2020 Santa Cruz Heckler, Specialized Turbo Levo SL, Trek Rail, and Norco Sight VLT 29. They break down their strengths and weaknesses and pick their personal favorite bikes and motors.

For more detail, including a suspension analysis and bike performance ratings, head over to Vital MTB's E-Bike Test Sessions feature.

Key Timestamps

  • 1:32 - Bike Intros
  • 2:47 - Hill Climb Challenge
  • 4:44 - Specialized Turbo Levo SL Review
  • 9:03 - Sprint Challenge
  • 9:40 - Norco Sight VLT 29 Review
  • 12:39 - Bike Lift Challenge
  • 13:23 - Santa Cruz Heckler Review
  • 17:12 - Trek Rail Review
  • 21:53 - E-MTB Thoughts
  • 23:04 - Favorite Bikes and Motors

 

Related: e-MTB
e-MTB
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest