Vital MTB Reviews Four Intriguing Electric Mountain Bikes

The crew at Vital MTB cooked up a comprehensive and entertaining review of four electric mountain bikes, including the 2020 Santa Cruz Heckler, Specialized Turbo Levo SL, Trek Rail, and Norco Sight VLT 29. They break down their strengths and weaknesses and pick their personal favorite bikes and motors.

For more detail, including a suspension analysis and bike performance ratings, head over to Vital MTB's E-Bike Test Sessions feature.

Key Timestamps