Vital Info: RJ Hampshire

Here's some info you should know about RJ Hampshire's career. Updated through 2020.
Age: 24
Birthday: January 26th, 1996
Turned Pro: 2014
2021 Race Class: 250
Career Number: #24 (Earned in 2019)
Past National Numbers:
2019: #31
2018: #36
2017: #31
2016: #31
2015: #80
2014: #621
2021 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2020: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2019: GEICO Honda
2018: GEICO Honda
2017: GEICO Honda
2016: GEICO Honda
2015: GEICO Honda
2014: GEICO Honda
2021 Gear Brand: Fly Racing
Past Gear Brands:
2020: Fly Racing
2019: Shift MX
2018: Alias (SX) / Shift Racing (MX)
2017: Alias
2016: Alias
2015: Alias
2014: Alias
Supercross Main Event Starts: 37
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 17
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 29
Motocross Round Starts: 68
Motocross Overall Wins: 2
Motocross Overall Podiums: 5
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 15
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 47
