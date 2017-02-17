Toggle

Vital Info: RJ Hampshire

Here's some info you should know about RJ Hampshire's career. Updated through 2020.

2/17/2017 2:06 PM

Vital Info: RJ Hampshire

RJ Hampshire​

Age: 24

Birthday: January 26th, 1996

Turned Pro: 2014

2021 Race Class: 250

Career Number: #24 (Earned in 2019)

Past National Numbers:

2019: #31

2018: #36

2017: #31

2016: #31

2015: #80

2014: #621

2021 Team: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Past Teams:

2020: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2019: GEICO Honda

2018: GEICO Honda

2017: GEICO Honda

2016: GEICO Honda

2015: GEICO Honda

2014: GEICO Honda

2021 Gear Brand: Fly Racing

Past Gear Brands:

2020: Fly Racing

2019: Shift MX

2018: Alias (SX) / Shift Racing (MX)

2017: Alias

2016: Alias

2015: Alias

2014: Alias

Supercross Main Event Starts: 37

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 17

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 29

Motocross Round Starts: 68

Motocross Overall Wins: 2

Motocross Overall Podiums: 5

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 15

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 47

Various Photos of RJ Hampshire:

2020 Ironman Motocross National.

2020 Arlington Supercross.

2019 Unadilla Motocross National.

2019 Houston Supercross.

2018 Muddy Creek Motocross National.

2018 Tampa Supercross.

2018 Honda Intro.

2017 Minneapolis Supercross

2016 Muddy Creek National

2016 Atlanta Supercross

2015 Utah National

2015 Daytona Supercross

2013 MEC

