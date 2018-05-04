Vital Info: Phil Nicoletti

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Here's some info you should know about Phil Nicoletti's career. Updated through 2017.
Age: 29
Born: March 4th, 1989
Turned Pro: 2006
2018 Race Class: 250
2018 National Number: #54
Past National Numbers:
2017: #37
2016: #34
2015: #46
2014: #38
2013: #49
2011: #56
2009: #58
2018 Team: Autotrader / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing
Past Teams:
2017: AutoTrader / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing
2016: AutoTrader / Toyota / JGR / Yamaha
2015: AutoTrader / Toyota / JGR / Yamaha
2014: AutoTrader / Toyota / JGR / Yamaha
2013: N-Fab / TiLUBE / Yamaha
2011: Eleven-10 Mods
2010: Privateer
2009: Brando / Solitaire Honda
2008: Xtreme Pro Lites Kawasaki
2007: Privateer
2006: Privateer
2018 Gear Brand: O'Neal
Past Gear Brands:
2017: Moose Racing
2016: Moose Racing
2015: Moose Racing
2014: Moose Racing
2013: Moose Racing
2012: Moose Racing
2010: Moose Racing
2009: Fly Racing
2008: Fly Racing
2007: Thor MX
2006: Thor MX
Supercross Main Event Starts: 57
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 3
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 13
Motocross Round Starts: 84
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 3
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 27
Various Photos of Phil Nicoletti:
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption
Click photo to change size and caption