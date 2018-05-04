Toggle

Vital Info: Phil Nicoletti

Here's some info you should know about Phil Nicoletti's career. Updated through 2017.

4/5/2018 7:00 AM

Vital Info: Phil Nicoletti

Age: 29

Born: March 4th, 1989

Turned Pro: 2006

2018 Race Class: 250

2018 National Number: #54

Past National Numbers:

2017: #37

2016: #34

2015: #46

2014: #38

2013: #49

2011: #56

2009: #58

2018 Team: Autotrader / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing

Past Teams:

2017: AutoTrader / Yoshimura / JGR / Suzuki Factory Racing

2016: AutoTrader / Toyota / JGR / Yamaha

2015: AutoTrader / Toyota / JGR / Yamaha

2014: AutoTrader / Toyota / JGR / Yamaha

2013: N-Fab / TiLUBE / Yamaha

2011: Eleven-10 Mods

2010: Privateer

2009: Brando / Solitaire Honda

2008: Xtreme Pro Lites Kawasaki

2007: Privateer

2006: Privateer

2018 Gear Brand: O'Neal

Past Gear Brands:

2017: Moose Racing

2016: Moose Racing

2015: Moose Racing

2014: Moose Racing

2013: Moose Racing

2012: Moose Racing

2010: Moose Racing

2009: Fly Racing

2008: Fly Racing

2007: Thor MX

2006: Thor MX

Supercross Main Event Starts: 57

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 3

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 13

Motocross Round Starts: 84

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 3

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 27

Various Photos of Phil Nicoletti:

2018 Houston SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2017 Oakland SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Budds Creek NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2016 Arlington SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2015 Spring Creek NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2015 Daytona SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Budds Creek NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2014 Arlington SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2013 Washougal NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2013 Minneapolis SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2012 Unadilla NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2012 Arlington SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2010 Steel City NationalClick photo to change size and caption

2010 Anaheim 3 SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2008 Dallas SupercrossClick photo to change size and caption

2007 Loretta Lynn'sClick photo to change size and caption

2006 Mini O'sClick photo to change size and caption


