Vital Info: Jeremy Martin

Here's some info you should know about Jeremy Martin's career. Updated through 2020.

5/19/2017 7:30 AM

Vital Info: Jeremy Martin

Age: 27

Birthday: May 11th, 1993

Turned Pro: 2012

2021 Race Class: 250

Career Number: #6 (Earned in 2014)

Past National Numbers:

2014: #19

2013: #77

2012: #146

2021 Team: Star Racing Yamaha

Past Teams:

2020: GEICO Honda

2019: GEICO Honda

2018: GEICO Honda

2017: GIECO Honda

2016: Star Racing Yamaha

2015: Star Racing Yamaha

2014: Star Racing Yamaha

2013: Star Racing Yamaha

2012: Star Racing Yamaha

2021 Gear Brand: Thor MX

Past Gear Brands:

2020: Shift MX

2019: Shift MX

2018: Alias (SX) / Shift MX (MX)

2017: Alias

2016: Thor

2015: Answer

2014: MSR

2013: MSR

2012: Scott

Supercross Main Event Starts: 51

Supercross Main Event Wins: 6

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 20

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 34

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 41

Motocross Round Starts: 74

Motocross Overall Wins: 17

Motocross Overall Podiums: 39

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 52

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 65

Motocross Titles: 2 (2014 250, 2015 250)

Various Photos of Jeremy Martin:

2020 Red Bud 1 Motocross National.

2020 Loretta Lynn's 1 Motocross National.

2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross.

2019 Paris Supercross.

2019 Monster Energy Cup.

2018 Muddy Creek Motocross National.

2018 Foxborough Supercross.

2017 High Point National

2017 Daytona Supercross

2017 Arlington Supercross

2016 Washougal National

2016 Toronto Supercross

2015 MXoN

2015 Thunder Valley Natonal

2015 Spring Creek National

2014 MXoN

2014 Utah National

2014 Indianapolis Supercross

2013 Spring Creek National

2012 Steel City National


