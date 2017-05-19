Vital Info: Jeremy Martin

- Bike Checks
Here's some info you should know about Jeremy Martin's career. Updated through 2020.
Age: 27
Birthday: May 11th, 1993
Turned Pro: 2012
2021 Race Class: 250
Career Number: #6 (Earned in 2014)
Past National Numbers:
2014: #19
2013: #77
2012: #146
2021 Team: Star Racing Yamaha
Past Teams:
2020: GEICO Honda
2019: GEICO Honda
2018: GEICO Honda
2017: GIECO Honda
2016: Star Racing Yamaha
2015: Star Racing Yamaha
2014: Star Racing Yamaha
2013: Star Racing Yamaha
2012: Star Racing Yamaha
2021 Gear Brand: Thor MX
Past Gear Brands:
2020: Shift MX
2019: Shift MX
2018: Alias (SX) / Shift MX (MX)
2017: Alias
2016: Thor
2015: Answer
2014: MSR
2013: MSR
2012: Scott
Supercross Main Event Starts: 51
Supercross Main Event Wins: 6
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 20
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 34
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 41
Motocross Round Starts: 74
Motocross Overall Wins: 17
Motocross Overall Podiums: 39
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 52
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 65
Motocross Titles: 2 (2014 250, 2015 250)
Various Photos of Jeremy Martin: