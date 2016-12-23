Vital Info: Eli Tomac

- Home
Here's some info you should know about Eli Tomac's career. Updated through 2019.
Age: 27
Birthday: November 14th, 1992
Turned Pro: 2010
2020 Race Class: 450
Career Number: #3 (Earned in 2013)
Past National Numbers:
2013: #17
2012: #17
2011: #19
2010: #243
2020 Team: Monster Energy Kawasaki
Past Teams:
2019: Monster Energy Kawasaki
2018: Monster Energy Kawasaki
2017: Monster Energy Kawasaki
2016: Monster Energy Kawasaki
2015: GEICO Honda
2014: GEICO Honda
2013: GEICO Honda
2012: GEICO Honda
2011: GEICO Honda
2010: GEICO Honda
2020 Gear Brand: Alpinestars
Past Gear Brands:
2019: Alpinestars
2018: Alpinestars
2017: Alpinestars
2016: Alpinestars
2015: Alpinestars
2014: Alpinestars
2013: Alias
2012: Alias
2011: Fox Racing
2010: Fox Racing
Supercross Main Event Starts: 125
Supercross Main Event Wins: 38 (27 in 450, 11 in 250)
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 72
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 90
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 109
Supercross Championship Titles: 1 (2012 250W)
Motocross Round Starts: 106
Motocross Overall Wins: 35 (23 in 450, 12 in 250)
Motocross Overall Podiums: 72
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 86
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 100
Motocross Championship Titles: 4 (2013 250, 2017 450, 2018 450, 2019 450)
Various Photos of Eli Tomac:
