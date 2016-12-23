Toggle

Vital Info: Eli Tomac 5

Here's some info you should know about Eli Tomac's career. Updated through 2019.

GD2
12/23/2016 6:29 PM

Vital Info: Eli Tomac

​Eli Tomac

Age: 27

Birthday: November 14th, 1992

Turned Pro: 2010

2020 Race Class: 450

Career Number: #3 (Earned in 2013)

Past National Numbers:

2013: #17

2012: #17

2011: #19

2010: #243

2020 Team: Monster Energy Kawasaki

Past Teams:

2019: Monster Energy Kawasaki

2018: Monster Energy Kawasaki

2017: Monster Energy Kawasaki

2016: Monster Energy Kawasaki

2015: GEICO Honda

2014: GEICO Honda

2013: GEICO Honda

2012: GEICO Honda

2011: GEICO Honda

2010: GEICO Honda

2020 Gear Brand: Alpinestars

Past Gear Brands:

2019: Alpinestars

2018: Alpinestars

2017: Alpinestars

2016: Alpinestars

2015: Alpinestars

2014: Alpinestars

2013: Alias

2012: Alias

2011: Fox Racing

2010: Fox Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 125

Supercross Main Event Wins: 38 (27 in 450, 11 in 250)

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 72

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 90

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 109

Supercross Championship Titles: 1 (2012 250W)

Motocross Round Starts: 106

Motocross Overall Wins: 35 (23 in 450, 12 in 250)

Motocross Overall Podiums: 72

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 86

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 100

Motocross Championship Titles: 4 (2013 250, 2017 450, 2018 450, 2019 450)

Various Photos of Eli Tomac:

2019 Monster Energy Cup.

2019 Budds Creek Motocross National.

2019 Las Vegas Supercross.

2018 Washougal Motocross National.

2018 Daytona Supercross.

2017 MEC

2017 RedBud National

2017 Salt Lake Supercross

2016 MEC

2016 Washougal National

2015 Hangtown National

Where his 2015 season came to a rough end... Thunder Valley.

2014 Paris-Lille Supercross

2013 Anaheim 3 Supercross

2013 Southwick National

2013 MXoN

2012 Seattle Supercross

2011 Hangtown National

2010 Freestone National


