Vital Info: Austin Forkner

Here's some info you should know about Austin Forkner's career. Updated through the 2018 Supercross season.
Age: 19
Born: September 2nd, 1998
Turned Pro: 2016
2018 Race Class: 250
2018 National Number: #35
Past National Numbers:
2017: #24
2016: #214
2018 Team: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Past Teams:
2017: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2016: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki
2018 Gear Brand: Fox Racing
Past Gear Brands:
2017: Fox Racing
2016: Fox Racing
Supercross Main Event Starts: 15
Supercross Main Event Wins: 2
Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5
Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 8
Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 13
Motocross Round Starts: 19
Motocross Overall Wins: 1
Motocross Overall Podiums: 6
Motocross Overall Top 5s: 10
Motocross Overall Top 10s: 16
Various Pictures of Austin Forkner: