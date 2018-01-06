Toggle

Vital Info: Austin Forkner

Here's some info you should know about Austin Forkner's career. Updated through the 2018 Supercross season.

GD2
6/1/2018 2:37 PM

Vital Info: Austin Forkner

Age: 19

Born: September 2nd, 1998

Turned Pro: 2016

2018 Race Class: 250

2018 National Number: #35

Past National Numbers:

2017: #24

2016: #214

2018 Team: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Past Teams:

2017: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2016: Monster Energy / Pro Circuit Kawasaki

2018 Gear Brand: Fox Racing

Past Gear Brands:

2017: Fox Racing

2016: Fox Racing

Supercross Main Event Starts: 15

Supercross Main Event Wins: 2

Supercross Main Event Podiums: 5

Supercross Main Event Top 5s: 8

Supercross Main Event Top 10s: 13

Motocross Round Starts: 19

Motocross Overall Wins: 1

Motocross Overall Podiums: 6

Motocross Overall Top 5s: 10

Motocross Overall Top 10s: 16

Various Pictures of Austin Forkner:

2018 Glen Helen Motocross National

2018 Hangtown Motocross National

2018 Minneapolis Supercross

2017 Thunder Valley Motocross National

2017 Las Vegas Supercross

2016 Ironman Motocross National

2016 Ironman Motocross National

2015 Monster Energy Cup

2013 Monster Energy Cup


