View From the Floor: Conflict and Resolution

This may not be the season anyone expected, but with a resurgent Eli Tomac, and a pack that's not quite sorted out yet, it's keeping us transfixed. What you see on TV any given week is only part of the story...











Adam Cianciarulo Audio



Bradley Taft Audio







Aaron Plessinger Audio







Cooper Webb Audio

Justin Barcia Audio



Let's pack this one up, hit the road, and see you next week in Oakland!

