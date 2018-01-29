View From the Floor: Conflict and Resolution

- Home
This week we take on a few rumors, and try and make things right.
This may not be the season anyone expected, but with a resurgent Eli Tomac, and a pack that's not quite sorted out yet, it's keeping us transfixed. What you see on TV any given week is only part of the story...
Adam Cianciarulo Audio
Bradley Taft Audio
Aaron Plessinger Audio
Cooper Webb Audio
Justin Barcia Audio
Let's pack this one up, hit the road, and see you next week in Oakland!
David934
1/29/2018 1:10 PM
I think photo of Webb at opening ceremonies is one of my best! Amazing
theycallmeebryan
1/29/2018 12:28 PM
The behind the scenes stuff is awesome. Keep it up guys!
truebanchi
1/29/2018 12:20 PM
Great work, keep it up!