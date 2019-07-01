View From The Floor: We Got Exactly What We Wanted

We got just about everything we could have hoped for out of the first round of the sparkling new Supercross series, with lots of good racing, some drama, unexpected results, and maybe best of all, a full field heading into next week. Here are some of what we saw, along with post-race audio chats from Aaron Plessinger and Dylan Ferrandis.



