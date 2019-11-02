View From The Floor: Turning Up The Heat

It was beyond cold in Minneapolis for this year's Supercross visit, but the riders turned up the temperature on the track.
GuyB
2/11/2019 4:56 PM
SidewayzMike
2/12/2019 9:58 AM
Reed and Tomac would have finished up fron if they started up front. A’mart looks good on yellow. Jimmy d showed us that JGR 250’s have some juice
SidewayzMike
2/12/2019 9:58 AM
Reed and Tomac would have finished up fron if they started up front. A’mart looks good on yellow. Jimmy d showed us that JGR 250’s have some juice