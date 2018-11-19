Toggle

View From The Floor: Paris Supercross Wrap-Up

Racing hard, settling scores, and collecting hardware. Let's get it on.

GuyB
11/19/2018 1:12 AM

View From The Floor: Paris Supercross Wrap-Up

Sundays mean tired, sore, riders, and three more mains in each class to run. After the race, Justin Hill said the crash his teammate, Weston Peick, had suffered the night before had affected him. Weston has a rather lengthy list of injuries, and it's thought that he'll spend the next 7-10 days in a French hospital.

Speaking of injuries, it was a tweaked knee that kept Marvin Musquin from racing in Paris, but it didn't prevent him from attending and checking in with the fans. He said the brace is currently a precaution to see if he can avoid surgery on the pesky joint while he rehabs it.

A cool feature each night in Paris is the YCF kids race. All the competitors (bikes and riders) were wedged into a Mercedes Sprinter for delivery.

No-hander, no biggie? Well, consider that this is in the middle of a double backflip. That's Josh Sheehan for you.

...and this is in the middle of a front flip. That's so wrong. David Rinaldo nailed this move both days.

David Rinaldo took the Best Trick win both nights, but it wasn't easy.

Dylan Ferrandis nabbed the Superpole this time around, edging out Justin Hill and Jason Anderson.

Jace Owen in the middle of heavy traffic early in the first SX2 main event.

Anthony Bourdon got away from the pack in the first SX2 race, a nabbed a win.

Back in the pack, things were getting a little testy, as you can see. Jace Owen powers his way past Pierre Lozzi.

Zach Osborne grabbed the early lead in the first SX1 Sprint, and Vince Friese not only hung with him, he put the pressure on him to the end.

Justin Brayton looked a lot better on Sunday, and was running up with the fast crowd.

Jason Anderson had to work his way up from deep end of the pack to a second in Sunday's first main.

Adrien Escoffier jumped into the second spot early in the second SX2 Sprint, but he was about to have company.

Cameron McAdoo was on the gas, and got by Escoffier on the last lap.

Jace Owen grabbed an easy win in this one.

Ready for blast-off. That's a good-sized (and talented) field for one of the European races.

Justin Brayton carded another third in the second SX2 Sprint.

Dylan Ferrandis marched past several fast riders in the last final of the weekend, including Vince Friese.

Another main, another win for Jason Anderson.

The final SX2 main heads towards turn one.

Cameron McAdoo had a 3-2-5 score on Sunday, which was good for second overall.

French SX2 points leader, Thomas Do, started reeling in Jace Owen near the end of the main, and Jace didn't put up too much of a fight. He was beat after being sick in Australia, and already had both the overall and Prince of Paris titles wrapped up. He won half of the SX2 mains this weekend, and was second in the other three.

Way to go, Thomas. He was flying on his march to the front.

Thomas Do was pumped to win the final SX2 main of the weekend.

Sunday's overall for the SX2 class was Jace Owen, Cameron McAdoo, and Thomas Do.

Short of a crash in the first sprint race that dropped him way back in the standings, Dylan Ferrandis was flying, often racing towards the front.

Vince Friese showed some good speed in Paris. He said he and the Smartop MotoConcepts Racing team have been working hard on the bikes in preparation for the '19 season, and it showed.

In the final main event of the weekend, Justin Brayton jumped out to the early lead.

Zach Osborne was giving chase to Jason Anderson, and moved into second, but a flat rear tire slowed his roll considerably. He ended up in 12th spot for the final race, and fourth overall for the day.

Cedric Soubeyras was second Frenchman, finishing in seventh on Sunday, just ahead of Jordi Tixier. Yep, he'll be racing in the USA again this SX season.

Jason Anderson had a great weekend, winning four of the six main events, and grabbing the King of Paris title.

Besides the King of Paris title and the overall for both days, Jason Anderson and the USA team took the overall in the Nations competition. He was joined by Justin Brayton (second overall on Sunday, Vince Friese (third overall on Sunday), and Zach Osborne.


